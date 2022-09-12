More Sports:

September 12, 2022

Eagles' NFC East and Super Bowl odds jump after Dak Prescott injury news

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dak-Prescott-Darius-Slay-Eagles-Cowboys-2021 Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Everything is going wrong for Cowboys. They lost to Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football. The future Hall of Famer remains undefeated against Dallas in his career. Making matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that is going to require surgery and keep him out of the lineup for "a while."

An injury of that magnitude has ripple effects throughout the NFC East. Before the season, it looked to be a two-team race for the divisional crown between the Cowboys and Eagles. The betting markets agreed, as both teams were +150 to win the division before Week 1. Things have shifted massively in the aftermath of Prescott's impending surgery with the Eagles now the odds-on favorites to win the NFC East for the first time since 2019.

Here are the new NFC East odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

 TeamPreseason Odds Current Odds 
Eagles +150 -140 
Cowboys +150 +550 
Commanders +500 +450 
 Giants+800 +475 

That's a huge jump for the Birds. If the Eagles have better odds to win the NFC East, their odds to win both the NFC overall and the Super Bowl are correspondingly going to take a leap. 

 Outcome Preseason OddsCurrent Odds 
NFC champs +1000 +650 
Super Bowl champs +2200 +1600 


Here comes the inevitable caveat of "the Eagles still need to win their games." That's undoubtedly true. Prescott will likely miss the Cowboys' Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup in Philly, forcing Cooper Rush into a starting role. The Eagles need to grab a W in that one. Simply having a winning record in divisional games might be enough to win the NFC East. Their path to doing so just got easier at the Cowboys' expense. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Education

All Pennsylvania students can receive free breakfasts again this school year
Free Breakfast Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Women's Health

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancer types, FDA says
Cancer breast implants

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
091122MilesSanders

Arts & Culture

Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Disney 100 exhibition

Holidays

Dress in costume and celebrate 125th anniversary of 'Dracula' at the Mütter Museum
Mutter Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved