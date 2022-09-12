Eagles' NFC East and Super Bowl odds jump after Dak Prescott injury news

Everything is going wrong for Cowboys. They lost to Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football. The future Hall of Famer remains undefeated against Dallas in his career. Making matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that is going to require surgery and keep him out of the lineup for "a while."

An injury of that magnitude has ripple effects throughout the NFC East. Before the season, it looked to be a two-team race for the divisional crown between the Cowboys and Eagles. The betting markets agreed, as both teams were +150 to win the division before Week 1. Things have shifted massively in the aftermath of Prescott's impending surgery with the Eagles now the odds-on favorites to win the NFC East for the first time since 2019.

Here are the new NFC East odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Team Preseason Odds Current Odds Eagles +150 -140 Cowboys +150 +550 Commanders +500 +450 Giants +800 +475



That's a huge jump for the Birds. If the Eagles have better odds to win the NFC East, their odds to win both the NFC overall and the Super Bowl are correspondingly going to take a leap.

Outcome Preseason Odds Current Odds NFC champs +1000 +650 Super Bowl champs +2200 +1600





Here comes the inevitable caveat of "the Eagles still need to win their games." That's undoubtedly true. Prescott will likely miss the Cowboys' Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup in Philly, forcing Cooper Rush into a starting role. The Eagles need to grab a W in that one. Simply having a winning record in divisional games might be enough to win the NFC East. Their path to doing so just got easier at the Cowboys' expense.

