Odds for every NFC East team to win the division, NFC and Super Bowl

What I love about the NFC East is that there's still clearly hatred between all the fan bases. Inter-conference play, rivalries based on stars (i.e, Peyton Manning's Colts vs. Tom Brady's Patriots) and a turn towards "general" NFL fandom has lessened those ingrained bonds. Not for the NFC East.

Judging by the betting markets, it's a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys in 2022, but, hey, the NFC East has been the most unpredictable division in the NFL over the last two decades. Infamously, no team has won the division in back-to-back years since the Eagles did so from 2001-2004. That feels about five lifetimes ago.

Given all of that that and the out-of-control excitement for the NFL season kicking off Thursday night, I'm going to run down all the odds and lines for the NFC East squads in 2022.

[All totals, odds and lines taken from DraftKings Sportsbook. Remember to bet responsibly.]

Each NFC East's over/under win total:





Team Win Total Cowboys 10 Eagles 9.5 Commanders 8 Giants 7



Notes:

• This is the lone bet where the Cowboys are projected to top the Eagles. Maybe a bettor values the push potential there with Dallas. I know Eagles fans are certainly going to be eating up everything when it comes to their team this season and over 9.5 wins is a pretty reasonable goal.



To make the playoffs:





Team Odds Eagles -200 Cowboys -200 Commanders +150 Giants +230



Notes:





• If you're a Giants or Commanders and want to do a squad ride, knock yourself out. Those are terrible odds for those teams though. Bad value.





To win the NFC East:





Team Odds Eagles +150 Cowboys +150 Commanders +500 Giants +800



Notes:

• As I said, no NFC East team has repeated as division champs since 2004. That's a fun little tidbit, but shouldn't be considered a predictive figure. If it's truly a two-team race for the division, fading Dallas just based on the fact that they won the NFC East in 2021 makes little sense. If it's because they're trotting out 40-year-old Jason Peters at left tackle, well, that's an entirely different story.



To win the NFC:





Team Odds Eagles +1000 Cowboys +1000 Commanders +3500 Giants +6000



Notes:

• The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the fifth-best odds to win the conference, trailing the Buccaneers (+330), Packers (+400), Rams (+550) and the 49ers (+750). That feels mostly fair to me, but I'm not as high on San Francisco as the consensus. Trey Lance is as big of a question mark at quarterback as Jalen Hurts, if not more so, and they have a tougher schedule in 2022 while jockeying for playoff positioning. They're favorites for a reason, but I'd still lean Tampa Bay here. If you want to throw a little scratch on the Birds while dreaming about a Super Bowl trip to Arizona, go for it!



To win the Super Bowl:





Team Odds Eagles +2200 Cowboys +2200 Commanders +7000 Giants +13000



Notes:





• Bet $10 to win $220 on the Eagles and you can get geared up with all your Super Bowl parade supplies.

