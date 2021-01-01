More Sports:

January 01, 2021

Eagles- Football Team injury report, with analysis: The tank is on

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
010121FletcherCox Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox

As we noted earlier in the week, with nothing to play for and draft positioning on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles are better off losing to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Part of that equation is to not put any banged-up players in harm's way, which the Eagles appear to be doing.

Here are the Eagles' and Football Team's injuries, with analysis.

We're not going to have something to say about each player below, because who cares. But again, it's just noteworthy that NINE players will be out, most of whom are starters. The tank is on.

 Notable players on short-term IR

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson's season is over, as his recurring ankle issues continue. We covered Johnson in more depth here.

• S Rodney McLeod (knee): After a down year in 2019, McLeod bounced back and played well in 2020, before he tore an ACL against the Saints. That is his second torn ACL in 3 seasons.

• OL Jason Peters: Peters' season is over. More on JP here, if you're interested.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox had a rough year, miscast as an outside corner. He has been unable to stay healthy throughout his young NFL career.

DE Josh Sweat: Sweat had a good season, finishing with 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. He is a rare young player the Eagles can feel good about, but his season, barring some unlikely playoff run, is over.

• OT Jack Driscoll: Driscoll is done for the season with a knee sprain. He had trouble staying healthy as a rookie, but was effective enough when he played. More on Driscoll here

• LB Nate Gerry: Alex Singleton has taken over Gerry's role as the Eagles' three-down linebacker, and has played better. 

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway went on IR with a biceps injury. His season is over.

LB Davion Taylor: As a rookie third-round pick, Taylor was no better than the fifth linebacker in the Eagles' rotation.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Fan fave, but, eh.

CB Craig James: Out with a shoulder injury.

• OG Sua Opeta: "Notable" is maybe a stretch here, but he did start two games.

Notable players on season-ending IR

• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

Notable players on PUP

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks was in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him for the year has hurt. The Eagles have had a revolving door at RG all season.

COVID-19 Opt outs

• WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin was a veteran wide receiver with speed that the Eagles took a flier on, as something of an possible in-game replacement for DeSean Jackson.

WASTEAM logo 2020.gif

We'll update the Football Team's injury report when it is made available.

