December 15, 2020

Report: Eagles OT Jack Driscoll done for the season

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121520JackDriscoll Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles OT Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll is done for the season with a "significant MCL sprain," according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles selected Driscoll in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, starting four, and playing a total of 300 offensive snaps.

In a normal year, the Eagles might have cross-trained Driscoll at tackle and guard (and maybe even center), but he mostly focused on tackle during the COVID-shortened offseason. When he got opportunities to play, Driscoll performed well enough to at least solidify a job along the Eagles' offensive line in 2021 as a backup. Depending on which players return and which ones do not, he could also possibly compete for a starting job.

All five Eagles offensive line starters played every snap for the first time last Sunday against the Saints, and it was looking like the Eagles might return the same starting five this coming Sunday against the Cardinals. Nope. Instead, they'll likely have their 13th different offensive line combination in 14 games, with either Matt Pryor or Brett Toth likely to fill in at RT.

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
1.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 2.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 
6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 7.0 - Week 8Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 
8.0 - Week 10Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 11Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 
11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 
12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 
13.0 - Week 15 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor or Brett Toth 


Driscoll previously dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

