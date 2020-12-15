Report: Eagles OT Jack Driscoll done for the season

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll is done for the season with a "significant MCL sprain," according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles selected Driscoll in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, starting four, and playing a total of 300 offensive snaps.

In a normal year, the Eagles might have cross-trained Driscoll at tackle and guard (and maybe even center), but he mostly focused on tackle during the COVID-shortened offseason. When he got opportunities to play, Driscoll performed well enough to at least solidify a job along the Eagles' offensive line in 2021 as a backup. Depending on which players return and which ones do not, he could also possibly compete for a starting job.

All five Eagles offensive line starters played every snap for the first time last Sunday against the Saints, and it was looking like the Eagles might return the same starting five this coming Sunday against the Cardinals. Nope. Instead, they'll likely have their 13th different offensive line combination in 14 games, with either Matt Pryor or Brett Toth likely to fill in at RT.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 2.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 3.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 8 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 8.0 - Week 10 Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 11 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson

10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 13.0 - Week 15 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor or Brett Toth



Driscoll previously dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season.

