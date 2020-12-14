Week 15 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Cardinals

We've arrived at Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season, meaning there are just three weeks left before the playoffs begin and nearly half of league's teams pack it in for the year. But in the meantime, there will be plenty of must-watch matchups as teams jockey for playoff position with several division races still wide open and an addition wild card team shaking things up even further.

Several weeks this season have featured oddly scheduled games, with double-headers on Monday nights, Tuesday Night Football and even a Wednesday afternoon game that was pushed out of primetime by a Christmas tree. This week, however, it appears the NFL schedule, at least so far, will go off as planned — and it will feature a built-in wrinkle. That's right, it's the return of Saturday NFL football.

Between Thursday night, Saturday, Sunday and Monday night, you won't be able to get away from football games this weekend. For gambling enthusiasts, that means four days of wondering if a late backdoor cover will ruin your parlay — or, on the flip side, more chances to score a big win before the Sunday games even kickoff.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Chargers at Raiders (-3)

The week starts with an AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Raiders, with one team (Las Vegas) trying to stay in the wild card hunt and the other with nothing left to play for but pride — and perhaps an offensive rookie of the year award for their quarterback.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Bills (-5.5) at Broncos

The Bills improved to 10-3 on Sunday night by handing the Steelers their second-straight loss and just their second overall this season. With a win over the Broncos in Week 15, they'll all but wrap up the AFC East title and guarantee themselves a playoff berth. The Broncos, meanwhile, are on the cusp of being eliminated from postseason contention.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Panthers at Packers (-8.5)

The second Saturday game features two more teams trending in opposite directions. The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth — and thanks to the Eagles upset of the Saints — are now in the drivers' seat for the top seed in the NFC and that coveted first-round bye. The Panthers, meanwhile, are fresh off a 32-27 loss to the Broncos and could see their remaining postseason hopes, as slim as they are, officially come to an end against Aaron Rodgers and Co.

SUNDAY EARLY

Lions at Titans (-9.5)

The Lions have lost three of their last four, but remain "on the bubble" in the NFC despite their 5-8 record and fourth place standing in their division. On Sunday, as they try to stay in the hunt, they'll be tasked with stopping Derrick Henry, fresh off another 200-yard performance, and the 9-4 Titans.

49ers (-2.5) at Cowboys

Sure, the Cowboys are in last place in the dreadful NFC East, but it still feels a bit surprising to see them as a near field goal underdog at home against the 49ers, who aren't much better themselves and have lost five of their last six games. It will be interesting to see if this line moves as the week goes on.

Bears at Vikings (-3.5)

A matchup between two middling NFC North teams might not seem that interesting on paper. But with both the Bears and Vikings tied in the standings at 6-7, they find themselves sitting firmly on the playoff bubble as they'd be the first two teams out if the season ended today. The winner of this game could go on to earn themselves a wild card berth.

Buccaneers (-5) at Falcons

The Falcons, after losing to the flailing Chargers on Sunday, are now one of six teams mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Does that potentially make them more dangerous against Tom Brady and Bucs team that's currently holding on to one of the NFC's three wild card spots?





Texans at Colts (-7)

The Texans were also eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, while the Colts will be looking to keep pace with the Titans atop the AFC South. Currently, both teams are 9-4, but Tennessee holds the tiebreaker. Indy has won four of five, with their only loss over that span coming against the Titans. They also just beat the Texans in Houston two weeks ago.

Seahawks (-4.5) at Washington

If the season ended today, this would be a wild card matchup in the NFC.

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5)

The Dolphins have been one of the surprises of the NFL this season, and currently hold the AFC's final wild card spot. It would be just the second time Miami's made the postseason since 2001. The Patriots, meanwhile, are looking to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 — and just the second time since 2002.

Jaguars at Ravens (-12.5)

The Jaguars currently hold the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are out of the playoffs. The Ravens, on the other hand, are fighting for their playoff lives and are currently on the outside looking in, which comes as a bit of a surprise after they were one of the AFC's best a year ago. A matchup with one of the league's worst teams should help Lamar Jackson and Baltimore get back on track. First, however, they have to face the 9-3 Browns on Monday Night Football.

SUNDAY LATE

Jets at Rams (-17)

This is the kind of spread you deserve when you're team is 0-13 and has one of the worst point differentials in NFL history.

Eagles at Cardinals (-6)

The Birds pulled off a surprise win over the Saints in Jalen Hurts first start. On Sunday afternoon, they'll face a Cardinals team with a similar style quarterback, the kind of QB that has been a matchup nightmare for the Eagles this season. It wasn't an issue on Sunday, as New Orleans kept Taysom Hill in the pocket for much of the game. Will the Cardinals learn from the Saints and let Kyler Murray use his legs to beat Philly? Or will the decimated secondary lead to a big day through the air for Arizona?

Chiefs (-4) at Saints

The loss to the Eagles cost the Saints first place in the NFC. And now, they have to face the best team in football. Will Drew Brees be back? Will he be rusty after missing the last four weeks? Will it even matter?

SUNDAY NIGHT

Browns (-4.5) at Giants

Cleveland has been a pleasant surprise this season, while the Giants appeared to be turning it around before their latest setback against the Cardinals. Cleveland will be heading to New York on a short week, but they should have plenty of firepower to handle the Giants. At least the oddsmakers think so...

MONDAY NIGHT

Steelers (-11.5) at Bengals

And, finally, we get to the final game of the weekend. An AFC matchup between the division's best and worst. It shouldn't be a tough win for Pittsburgh, but it will be an important one to gain some momentum following back-to-back losses.

