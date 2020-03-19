More Sports:

March 19, 2020

Eagles free agency podcast: Darius Slay reactions, and Yannick Ngakoue?

By Jimmy Kempski
Yannick.

In a special episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Lee Gowton and I joined forces with Michael Kist and Benjamin Solak to discuss the Darius Slay trade, the release of Malcolm Jenkins, and Yannick Ngakoue rumors. 

It's good! Just listen. 

(Here's a link if the pod hasn't populated in the are below yet.) Also, here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

