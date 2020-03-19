More Sports:

March 19, 2020

Report: Eagles finalize trade for Lions CB Darius Slay

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
031920DariusSlay Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay gives the Eagles a legit CB1.

The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized a trade for former Lions CB Darius Slay, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The cost is a pair of draft picks.

The Eagles had 2 draft picks each in the third and fifth rounds. Per a source, the Eagles traded their original draft picks in each round. That would be the 85th overall pick, and the 166th overall pick.

Slay, who had one year left on his contract, also signed an extension with the Eagles that will make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL, in terms of new money APY, narrowly edging out Byron Jones: 

When rumors of a possible Slay acquisition emerged at around midnight Wednesday night, we wrote up some analysis then, so go check that out

The Eagles are now down from 10 picks to 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft, which you can find here.

MORE: Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks | Report: Former Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins agrees to a deal with the Saints | Report: Nick Foles traded to Bears after one season with Jaguars

