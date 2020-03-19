Report: Eagles finalize trade for Lions CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized a trade for former Lions CB Darius Slay, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The cost is a pair of draft picks.

The Eagles had 2 draft picks each in the third and fifth rounds. Per a source, the Eagles traded their original draft picks in each round. That would be the 85th overall pick, and the 166th overall pick.

Slay, who had one year left on his contract, also signed an extension with the Eagles that will make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL, in terms of new money APY, narrowly edging out Byron Jones:

When rumors of a possible Slay acquisition emerged at around midnight Wednesday night, we wrote up some analysis then, so go check that out.

The Eagles are now down from 10 picks to 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft, which you can find here.

