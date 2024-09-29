Eagles gameday open thread: Week 4 at Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles will face one of their most common non-divisional opponents Week 4 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ended the Birds' season in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

The Eagles will be without three of their best players in WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, and RT Lane Johnson. The Bucs listed 18 (!) players on their injury report. They will be without star S Antoine Winfield, starting RT Luke Goedeke, and second year DT Calijah Kancey. You can find the Eagles' and Bucs' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles tends to have good gameplans for Jalen Hurts. What will he throw at Hurts and the Eagles' offense on Sunday? Bowles defenses are also known for hanging their hat on stopping the run. With Eagles injuries at wide receiver, Tampa is likely to pack the box in attempt to slow down 2024 rushing leader Saquon Barkley. Defensively, the Birds will have their hands full with a great Bucs wide receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 4 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader