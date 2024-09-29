More Sports:

September 29, 2024

Eagles gameday open thread: Week 4 at Buccaneers

Follow along and chat Eagles-Bucs as it happens.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092824JalenHurts Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face one of their most common non-divisional opponents Week 4 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ended the Birds' season in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

The Eagles will be without three of their best players in WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, and RT Lane Johnson. The Bucs listed 18 (!) players on their injury report. They will be without star S Antoine Winfield, starting RT Luke Goedeke, and second year DT Calijah Kancey. You can find the Eagles' and Bucs' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles tends to have good gameplans for Jalen Hurts. What will he throw at Hurts and the Eagles' offense on Sunday? Bowles defenses are also known for hanging their hat on stopping the run. With Eagles injuries at wide receiver, Tampa is likely to pack the box in attempt to slow down 2024 rushing leader Saquon Barkley. Defensively, the Birds will have their hands full with a great Bucs wide receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 4 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour CBF Indoors

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Development

Residential tower could be scrapped from 76ers arena proposal

Sixers Residential Tower

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Health Stories

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon Plover International

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens its first store in the Philly suburbs

Federal Donuts Radnor

Phillies

Phillies clinch NL East title, Wild Card bye with series win over Cubs

Trea-Turner-Homer-Phillies-Cubs-9.25.24-MLB.jpg

Performances

Katy Perry and more to perform at Jingle Ball 2024 in Philly

Katy Perry Jingle Ball

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved