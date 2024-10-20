Eagles gameday open thread: Week 7 at Giants

After coming off an unsatisfying narrow win over the woeful Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles will face their first NFC East rival of the season, the New York Giants.

The Eagles and Giants will both be without their star left tackles. Jordan Mailata is out for the Eagles, and the Giants lost Andrew Thomas for the season. The Giants will also be without edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, while the Eagles will be without starting tight end Dalla Goedert. You can find the Eagles' and Giants' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, the Giants remain a bad football team, but they are also improved in some ways. They lead the NFL in sacks, and their wide receiver trio of Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton is better than anything they have had in years. On the downside, they struggle to stop the run (as always), and they have major issues along their offensive line (again, as always).

The Eagles are 3-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 7 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader