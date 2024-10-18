More Sports:

October 18, 2024

Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 7 at the Meadowlands

The Eagles are still searching for their identity as a team. Will they find it against their division rival?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Will Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles' offense finally put together a complete effort against the Giants?

The Eagles beat the awful Browns last week, but needed to lean on overwhelming talent to pull them through, all while Nick Sirianni stirred the pot in the immediate aftermath. 

Now they're on to the Giants, who aren't all that great themselves, in the Eagles' first go at divisional play in 2024. It'll also be Saquon Barkley's homecoming after leaving the Giants in free agency following early offseason talks that never felt serious coming from the New York side

It feels like the setup for a big day, at least from Barkley, but if this Eagles team has proven anything, it's that you can't make any guarantees on them.

Here's how we're feeling going into Week 7...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 7

Eagles (3-2) at Giants (2-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 7 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -3.5PHI -185
NYG +154		43.5
FanDuel PHI -3.5PHI -172
NYG +144		43.5
BetRiversPHI -3.5PHI -195
NYG +155		43.5
 BetMGMPHI -3.5PHI -185
NYG +150		 43
Bally's PHI -3.5 PHI -195
NYG +155		43.5
*Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-3

PICK: Eagles 23, Giants 21

It's hard to pick the Eagles with any level of confidence at this point, and the Giants are improved in some ways, but...

  1. The Giants haven't been able to stop the run over the last three years, and they're allowing 5.2 yards per carry in 2024.
  2. They lost Andrew Thomas for the season. He was their only clearly above average starting offensive lineman, and they don't have any good options to replace him.
  3. The starting CB duo of Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott have allowed a combined 39 receptions on 57 targets for 536 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 INTs this season.
  4. Their special teams might be even worse than the Eagles', mainly due to injuries to their kicker and punter.

It's also worth noting that former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale often gave Jalen Hurts fits. Martindale is gone.

It'll probably be another ugly game, with the Eagles scraping by. 23-21.

MORE: Jimmy's Week 7 picks

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 3-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Giants 23

The Eagles didn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence with their deflating win against the Browns last week. But the schedule gods are going to give them another chance to get it right with the last place Giants on the docket next. And while seeing this team flex as a true contender would be nice, I don't see them scoring 40 points the way they have started slow in every single game this season. I see a win in the cards, but not a convincing one.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-3

PICK: Eagles 24, Giants 17

Feed Saquon Barkley and lean into the revenge game vibes. There's not much good energy around this Eagles team to begin with, so they'll take all the juice they can get on that front. If they don't win this game, cancel the rest of the season.

MORE: Eagles-Giants injury report

Nick Tricome

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-3

PICK: Eagles 28, Giants 13

This is Barkley's game to go off, I'll say to the tune of 150 yards and two scores. I'll even say the Eagles' pass rush does a solid job of getting to Daniel Jones on Sunday, too. 

Will that magically solve all their problems? Nope. But I think they'll walk away from this having put together their best effort yet of 2024.

Granted...that's not exactly saying much.

MORE: Barkley on facing Giants

