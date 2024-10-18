Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 7 at the Meadowlands

The Eagles beat the awful Browns last week, but needed to lean on overwhelming talent to pull them through, all while Nick Sirianni stirred the pot in the immediate aftermath.

Now they're on to the Giants, who aren't all that great themselves, in the Eagles' first go at divisional play in 2024. It'll also be Saquon Barkley's homecoming after leaving the Giants in free agency following early offseason talks that never felt serious coming from the New York side.

It feels like the setup for a big day, at least from Barkley, but if this Eagles team has proven anything, it's that you can't make any guarantees on them.

Here's how we're feeling going into Week 7...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 7



Eagles (3-2) at Giants (2-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 7 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 PHI -185

NYG +154 43.5 FanDuel PHI -3.5 PHI -172

NYG +144 43.5 BetRivers PHI -3.5 PHI -195

NYG +155 43.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 PHI -185

NYG +150 43 Bally's PHI -3.5 PHI -195

NYG +155 43.5 *Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-3

PICK: Eagles 23, Giants 21

It's hard to pick the Eagles with any level of confidence at this point, and the Giants are improved in some ways, but...

The Giants haven't been able to stop the run over the last three years, and they're allowing 5.2 yards per carry in 2024. They lost Andrew Thomas for the season. He was their only clearly above average starting offensive lineman, and they don't have any good options to replace him. The starting CB duo of Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott have allowed a combined 39 receptions on 57 targets for 536 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 INTs this season. Their special teams might be even worse than the Eagles', mainly due to injuries to their kicker and punter.

It's also worth noting that former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale often gave Jalen Hurts fits. Martindale is gone.

It'll probably be another ugly game, with the Eagles scraping by. 23-21.



Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 3-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Giants 23

The Eagles didn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence with their deflating win against the Browns last week. But the schedule gods are going to give them another chance to get it right with the last place Giants on the docket next. And while seeing this team flex as a true contender would be nice, I don't see them scoring 40 points the way they have started slow in every single game this season. I see a win in the cards, but not a convincing one.



Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-3

PICK: Eagles 24, Giants 17

Feed Saquon Barkley and lean into the revenge game vibes. There's not much good energy around this Eagles team to begin with, so they'll take all the juice they can get on that front. If they don't win this game, cancel the rest of the season.

