Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 7 at the Meadowlands

The Eagles beat the awful Browns last week, but needed to lean on overwhelming talent to pull them through, all while Nick Sirianni stirred the pot in the immediate aftermath.
Now they're on to the Giants, who aren't all that great themselves, in the Eagles' first go at divisional play in 2024. It'll also be Saquon Barkley's homecoming after leaving the Giants in free agency following early offseason talks that never felt serious coming from the New York side.
It feels like the setup for a big day, at least from Barkley, but if this Eagles team has proven anything, it's that you can't make any guarantees on them.
Here's how we're feeling going into Week 7...
It'll probably be another ugly game, with the Eagles scraping by. 23-21.
The Eagles didn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence with their deflating win against the Browns last week. But the schedule gods are going to give them another chance to get it right with the last place Giants on the docket next. And while seeing this team flex as a true contender would be nice, I don't see them scoring 40 points the way they have started slow in every single game this season. I see a win in the cards, but not a convincing one.
Feed Saquon Barkley and lean into the revenge game vibes. There's not much good energy around this Eagles team to begin with, so they'll take all the juice they can get on that front. If they don't win this game, cancel the rest of the season.
This is Barkley's game to go off, I'll say to the tune of 150 yards and two scores. I'll even say the Eagles' pass rush does a solid job of getting to Daniel Jones on Sunday, too.
Will that magically solve all their problems? Nope. But I think they'll walk away from this having put together their best effort yet of 2024.
Granted...that's not exactly saying much.
