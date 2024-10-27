Eagles gameday open thread: Week 8 at Bengals

After dismantling the New York Giants Week 7 in North Jersey, the Philadelphia Eagles are making a rare trip to Cincinnati Week 8 to take on the Bengals, an explosive team that has not yet played to its potential.

The Eagles and and Bengals are both relatively healthy, though certainly not unscathed. The Eagles will be missing three offensive starters in Jordan Mailata, Mekhi Becton, and Dallas Goedert, while the Bengals will be without WR2 Tee Higgins and CB2 Dax Hill. You can find the Eagles' and Bengals' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Bengals preview, the Bengals employ Ja'Marr Chase, who is second in the NFL in receiving yards. He has touchdowns this season of 41, 31, 63, 41, 70, and 18 yards. He is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL, and will no doubt be a major focus of Vic Fangio's gameplan. Offensively, the Eagles must find a way to keep star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson out of the Eagles' backfield, as Fred Johnson makes his second straight start in relief of Mailata.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 8 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader