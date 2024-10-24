More Sports:

October 24, 2024

Week 8 NFL picks

Jimmy makes his picks across the slate of Week 8 NFL games.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102424JoshSweatJoeBurrow Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The Eagles have had some ugly performances against the Bengals over the last two decades.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 8 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020VikingsLogo2020

Vikings (-2.5) at Rams: Colleen Wolfe made an interesting observation on the NFL Daily podcast that teams that face the Lions one week often get blown out the next week. So I went and looked, and yeah, sure enough:

 WeekLions opponent Opponent's next game 
 1Rams Lost to Cardinals 41-10 
 2 BuccaneersLost to Broncos 26-7 
 3 CardinalsLost to Commanders 42-14 
 4 SeahawksLost to Giants 29-20 
 5 None 
 6 CowboysNone
 7 Vikings??? 


In the four games teams played the Lions and then had a game the next week, they're 0-4 with a point differential of -87, including a home loss to the freaking Giants.

Before I heard that nugget, I kinda loved laying the -2.5 points with the Vikings, but that trend is scaring me off a bit, especially with the Vikings having to travel out to the west coast on a short week. (I'll still take them to win.)

051020EaglesLogo2020

Eagles at Bengals (-2.5): Over the last two decades, the Eagles have had some really ugly games against the Bengals.

• 2008, 13-13 tie: This was the game that revealed that Donovan McNabb didn't know that games could end in a tie.

• 2012, 34-13 Bengals: On the Eagles' opening possession, Jeremy Maclin fumbled, leading to a Bengals TD. On their second possession, the Eagles went three-and-out, and boos rained down. While lined up for the ensuing punt, backup TE Clay Harbor ran out onto the field late, which drew more boos, and then the punt was blocked, lol, at which point they were booed worse than I've ever heard. The Eagles would get blown out, fall to 4-10, and Andy Reid would be fired at the end of the season.

• 2016, 32-14 Bengals: During Doug Pederson's first season as the head coach, the Eagles were down 29-0 at one point late in the third quarter against the Bengals. But worse than the score was the effort (or lack thereof) on several occasions throughout the game, most notably by Zach Ertz, who jumped out of the way of linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was trying to track down Carson Wentz.

102424ErtzBurfict
That was an inconsequential play during that game, but people noticed it, and Pederson was peppered by questions about the team's effort the following day in his press conference. Pederson would admit that "not everybody" played hard.

• 2020, 23-23 tie: Pederson punted with 19 seconds left in regulation from the Bengals’ 46. The more detailed circumstances of that moment can be found in our "10 awards" post from that day four years ago, if you're interested. But strategies aside, that game kinda marked a change in the fun Doug Eagles that took risks vs. the "punt from the Bengals' 46 in a tie game with 19 seconds left in regulation" not fun at all Doug Eagles. Pederson was fired at the end of the season.

So brace for the worst, I suppose.

Interestingly, the Eagles' and Bengals' last two opponents were both against the Giants and Browns, and they both came away from those games with two wins apiece. But, the Eagles looked significantly better, in my opinion.

The Bengals were outgained in those two games collectively by 118 yards. The Eagles outgained those 2 teams by 348 yards. So by that logic, I guess I'll take the Eagles.

051020LionsLogo2020

Titans at Lions (-11): The 1-5 Titans are already sellers, as they sent DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City. The Lions were the obvious top team in my Hierarchy this week, but here's what that would look like if we included the entire NFL and not just the NFC:

  1. Ravens
  2. Lions
  3. Chiefs
  4. Bills
  5. Vikings

In other words, I think the Lions are very good, but 11 points is a little too rich for my blood.

Ravenslogo2020

Ravens (-8.5) at Browns: The Ravens' offense is a juggernaut. Their last five games:

 Ravens opponentPoints Yards 
 Cowboys28 456 
 Bills35 427 
 Bengals41 520 
 Commanders30 484 
 Ravens41 508 
 AVERAGE35.0 479.0 

I'm just going to ride that. Laying 8.5 points to a dead in the water Browns team feels like a bargain, even on the road.

051020PackersLogo2020

Packers (-3.5) at Jaguars: The Packers are one of the best teams in the NFL and the Jaguars are one of the worst. Why is this line only 3.5 points? What am I missing?

092420Texanslogo2020

Colts at Texans (-5): I liked this line for the Colts when it was 6 points. I don't like it as much at 5. Don't get cute and take the Texans as your survivor pick this week. These teams are probably a little more evenly matched than is perceived, in my opinion.

051020CardinalsLogo2020

Cardinals at Dolphins (-3.5): The Dolphins looked like one of the worst team in the NFL after they lost Tua Tagovailoa with a concussion. However, they also looked bad before Tua got hurt. Picking the Cardinals to win outright on the road feels like calling someone's bluff with a pair of deuces, but that's how convinced I am that the Dolphins are simply frauds, healthy Tua or not.

051020FalconsLogo2020

Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers: I like this Buccaneers team quite a bit and I think the Falcons are an average team, at best, but the losses of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans changes everything for the Bucs, whose offense is powered by those two players.

093020JetsLogo2020

Jets (-7) at Patriots: This is a matchup between the second-worst team in the NFL and a team led by a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers whose 2024 season is reminding me a bit of Tom Brady's "Why the hell did I come back" 2022 season. I guess the difference between Brady and Rodgers is that Brady was still kinda good that year, and Rodgers has kinda stunk this year.

This should be a win for the Jets, though, and the people who never learn will talk themselves into them maybe contending in the AFC.

On a side note, oh hey, we're going to start putting something other than zeroes in the Haason Reddick sack and snap count tracker

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-3) at Seahawks: As noted above, I think the Bills are one of the four best teams in the NFL, and their acquisition of Amari Cooper last week was an immediate hit. They're just a really good, balanced team with a top 3 quarterback, while the Seahawks are wildly inconsistent.

090920ChargersLogo2020

Saints at Chargers (-7.5): I don't love this Chargers team, but the Saints have lost each of their last five games by a combined score of 151-86, including three straight losses by at least two scores.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Bears (-3) at Commanders: Jayden Daniels will miss this game for Washington, thus ruining the "Jayden Daniels - Caleb Williams Bowl." 

After watching Marcus Mariota in training camp last year, I can't make this one of my picks against the spread, but I also think that this overrated Bears team shouldn't be 3-point road favorites over a much improved Commanders roster. And sure, why not, let's just take the Commanders to win outright.

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Chiefs (-10) at Raiders: Next.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Panthers at Broncos (-10): I'm actually kind of tempted to lay 10 points with the Broncos here because the Panthers are just that bad, but I don't want this meaningless game affecting my record on some BS backdoor cover.

05102049ersLogo2020

Cowboys at 49ers (-4): As noted in the Hierarchy this week, the Niners have owned Dak Prescott in recent years, and Prescott's performances have gotten progressively worse against this defense:

• 2021, Wildcard round: 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 17-23 loss.

• 2022, Divisional round: 23 of 37 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 12-19 loss.

• 2023, Week 5: 14 of 24 for 153 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT. 10-42 loss.

The Niners are kind of a mess at the moment, with injuries and other issues, but the Cowboys' vibes are even worse. I like the Niners' chances of getting out of their rut more than I trust the Cowboys.

Steelerslogo2020

Giants at Steelers (-6.5): The Steelers' pass rush is going to annihilate the Giants' offensive line.

Bye week: None.

• Picks against the spread: Eagles (+2.5), Ravens (-8.5), Packers (-3.5), Cardinals (+3.5), Bills (-3), 49ers (-4), Steelers (-6.5).

• 2024 season, straight up: 71-36 (0.664)
• 2024 season, ATS: 26-17-2 (0.600)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 10 seasons, ATS: 417-353-21 (0.538)

MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Vasectomy in your future? Here’s what to expect.

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Here's where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on key issues

Trump Harris preview

Health News

Infant deaths rose after abortion ruling

Infant Deaths Dobbs

Entertainment

Take a peek inside the new Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb in Atlantic County

taylor swift airbnb absecon

Sixers

Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers drop season opener to red-hot Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sixers Bucks October 2024

Family-Friendly

Light show that promises a 'visit from the stars' comes to Jenkintown

Astra Lumina

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved