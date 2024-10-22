NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8 edition

Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have a bunch of teams moving closer to the graveyard, but there are no new obituaries this week.

15) Giants (2-5): The Giants' offensive stats on Sunday against the Eagles:

• 55 offensive plays

• 119 yards

• 2.2 yards per play

• 76 rushing yards

• 43 passing yards

• 8 sacks

• 3 points

• 11 punts!

Their punter played the same number of snaps as Jordan Davis.

As we saw on Hard Knocks, GM Joe Schoen's focus this offseason was on fixing the offensive line through free agency and finding a playmaking receiver through the draft to help the quarterback that he overpaid, at least if he couldn't climb high enough in the draft to replace that quarterback. It's kind of incredible that all it took for the offensive line to completely fall apart again was one injury to left tackle Andrew Thomas. The Giants were somehow wholly unprepared for that possibility, even though they saw what happened when Thomas was out for seven games in 2023.

And the funniest part is that they even recognized it themselves:

Schoen couldn't have possibly picked an easier GM to replace than Dave Gettleman, but as we documented in detail during our dumpster fire series this summer, he's probably been even worse. Last week: 14



14) Saints (2-5): On Thursday night the Saints suffered yet another embarrassing blowout loss, their third in as many weeks, and I wrote their obituary. But then the Falcons and Buccaneers both lost (the NFC South went 0-4 Week 7, actually), so I'm saving their obit for another week.

13) Rams (2-4): For as badly as the Rams were hit by injuries early in the season, they're still only 1.5 games back in the NFC West, which is currently led by a Seahawks team that hardly looks like any sort of contender.

NFC West Record Div record Seahawks 4-3 0-1 Cardinals 3-4 2-0 49ers 3-4 1-2 Rams 2-4 1-1