Eagles-Giants Week 6 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without star defensive lineman Jalen Carter and starting LG Landon Dickerson against the New York Giants on Thursday night. The Giants will be without their top two receivers in Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.





Nakobe Dean is back on the 53-man roster, and will make his 2025 debut in this game.

Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.

The Eagles elevated iDL Gabe Hall from the practice squad for this game.

• iDL Jalen Carter: Carter unexpectedly popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a heel injury. This is a big loss for the Eagles, obviously, but his absence comes against a non-potent offense.



• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson injured his ankle against the Broncos and did not return. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Dickerson is expected to miss a game or two. Brett Toth filled in for Dickerson in the loss to the Broncos.

• TE Grant Calcaterra: Calcaterra injured his oblique muscle against the Broncos and did not return. Kylen Granson filled in as the TE2 after Calcaterra left the game.



• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has been active for some game days this season, but he hasn't had a role in the regular defense or on special teams yet.

• WR Xavier Gipson: The Eagles claimed Gipson off waivers a couple of weeks ago.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games, he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.



The Giants will be without their top two receivers in Malik Nabers (IR, ACL tear) and Darius Slayton (ruled out, hamstring).

Inactives:

WR Darius Slayton ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles ILB Swayze Bozeman T James Hudson III OL Evan Neal DL Elijah Garcia QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)

No surprises.