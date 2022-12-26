Report: Lane Johnson has abdominal tear, will miss the rest of the regular season

The Eagles are hoping to have Lane Johnson back for the playoffs, but in the meantime, he's expected to be out for their remaining two games of the regular season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, testing revealed that Johnson has a torn tendon in his abdominal area after he went down and had to leave Saturday's loss to Dallas late in the fourth quarter.

The Pro-Bowl right tackle was seen postgame walking around on his own power, but with a wrap around his waist and an injury concern that is now confirmed to be a major blow to the Eagles' offensive line.

Johnson, 32, has arguably been the NFL's best right tackle for the past several years and hasn't allowed a sack off his assignments since the 2020 season or a QB hit dating back to last season.

In his 10th season, he has been as close of a lock as you can get when it comes to protecting the quarterback.

After he exited on Saturday, third-year lineman Jack Driscoll subbed in but pressure from Gardner Minshew's right grew greater, which was evident on the Eagles' final drive.

At 13-2, the Eagles need just one more win against either the Saints or the Giants over the next two weeks to clinch the NFC East, home-field advantage, and a first-round bye in the playoffs, which might prove critical now between injuries to Hurts, nickel corner Avonte Maddox, and now Johnson, but also may have gotten that much harder to pull off.

