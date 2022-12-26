More Sports:

December 26, 2022

Report: Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffers 'significant' toe injury, out indefinitely

The Eagles leave Dallas with major injuries on both sides of the ball

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122522AvonteMaddox Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Avonte Maddox is a tough, aggressive player who throws his body around, but that style of play has also led to injuries that have kept him out of the lineup.


Avonte Maddox is out again. 

The Eagles' nickel corner left Saturday's loss to Dallas at the start of the second quarter with a toe injury, one that's now reported to be "significant" according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo

Maddox is out indefinitely. 

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a reported abdominal tear late in the game and is expected out for the rest of the regular season with hope that he'll be back for the playoffs.

Maddox missed several weeks already with a hamstring injury, which kept the Eagles' secondary thin with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also out due to a lacerated kidney. 

The Eagles' managed with Josiah Scott in Maddox's place and Reed Blankenship filling in for Gardner-Johnson, but they became points of exploitation for opposing offenses, which held true for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, especially after Maddox exited. 

The Eagles, at 13-2, can still clinch the NFC East, home-field advantage, and a bye week in the playoffs if they can beat the Saints or the Giants in the next two weeks, and the rest time that will come with it may very well prove crucial to their championship aspirations after they left Dallas with two major injuries on both sides of the football. 

Maddox, through nine games, has an interception and 43 tackles on the season, including a sack of Prescott on Saturday before his injury forced him out. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sports Injuries Avonte Maddox NFC East

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023

Just In

Must Read

Police

Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car
Pennsylvania Sinking Car Rescue

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Prevention

The record cold and flu season highlights the urgency for RSV vaccines and other preventive strategies
RSV Treatment Vaccine

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition
122622DakPrescott

Food & Drink

Grab a drink out of the community fridge and eat Filipino food at Tabachoy
Tabachoy community fridge

Family-Friendly

Kids can visit the Penn Museum for free during winter break
Penn Museum winter break

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved