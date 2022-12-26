Report: Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffers 'significant' toe injury, out indefinitely





Avonte Maddox is out again.

The Eagles' nickel corner left Saturday's loss to Dallas at the start of the second quarter with a toe injury, one that's now reported to be "significant" according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo.

Maddox is out indefinitely.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a reported abdominal tear late in the game and is expected out for the rest of the regular season with hope that he'll be back for the playoffs.

Maddox missed several weeks already with a hamstring injury, which kept the Eagles' secondary thin with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also out due to a lacerated kidney.

The Eagles' managed with Josiah Scott in Maddox's place and Reed Blankenship filling in for Gardner-Johnson, but they became points of exploitation for opposing offenses, which held true for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, especially after Maddox exited.

The Eagles, at 13-2, can still clinch the NFC East, home-field advantage, and a bye week in the playoffs if they can beat the Saints or the Giants in the next two weeks, and the rest time that will come with it may very well prove crucial to their championship aspirations after they left Dallas with two major injuries on both sides of the football.

Maddox, through nine games, has an interception and 43 tackles on the season, including a sack of Prescott on Saturday before his injury forced him out.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports