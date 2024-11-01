Eagles-Jaguars preview: Five things to watch

In Week 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the 2-6, Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars, in a game that was flexed out of Sunday Night Football to a 4:05 p.m. start. Here are our five things to watch.

1) Jalen Hurts vs. the Jaguars' woeful pass defense

The Jaguars have been atrocious against the pass so far this season:

Jags pass D Stat Rank Completion % 70.4 28 Yards per pass attempt 8.1 30 Pass TDs 17 Tied for worst INT 2 T-28 Passing first downs 108 31 Pass plays of 20+ yards 34 31 Opposing passer rating 111.8 31



Here are all 17 of the Jags' passing TDs allowed this season. Part I:

And Part II:

The thing that stands out is that they are getting some particualrly awful play from their safeties. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should be able to push the ball down the field against this team. We'll see.

2) Eagles LT Fred Johnson vs. Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen

Fred Johnson has now started two games at LT for the Eagles in relief of an injured Jordan Mailata. Against the Giants Week 7, he struggled initially against Brian Burns, but eventually settled in. Against the Bengals Week 8, he held his own for most of the day against Trey Hendrickson.

He'll have another big challenge this Sunday against Josh Hines-Allen, who had 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT in 2023. Hines-Allen has just 3 sacks so far in 2024, but PFF has him down for 23 pressures, 8th in the NFL. Here are some highlights from the Jaguars' loss to the Packers. He had a half sack in that game, but still made an impact rushing the passer and playing the run (via @gus_logue).

The Eagles don't often help their tackles, and why should they when they have the best pair in the NFL in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. They also haven't helped Fred Johnson much, as we can see on gameday, but also in this chart (via @PFF_Moo). The further to the right you are, the less help you get.

(Bottom right corner, in case you couldn't find Fred.)

The Jags actually have a pair of talented edge rushers. 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker (6.5 sacks) typically rushes opposite the RT.

3) The Eagles' run defense vs. Tank Bigsby

Second-year pro Tank Bigsby has emerged as a play-maker for the Jags this season, rushing for 5.8 yards per carry, with four carries of over 20 yards, and 13 runs of over 10 yards. Here are those explosive runs. Part I:

And Part II:

Bigsby went over 100 yards with a pair of TDs in each of the Jaguars' two wins this season.

13 carries for 101 yard and 2 TDs vs. the Colts 26 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs vs. the Patriots

"He's explosive," said Nakobe Dean, who played against Bigsby in college. "He's strong. He hits gaps hard. You can't just arm tackle that guy, so we have to swarm and everybody has to tackle."

The Jaguars' passing attack will be without Christian Kirk, whose season is over, and they might also be without star rookie Brian Thomas. Bigsby and the Jaguars' rushing offense should be a focus of the Eagles defense. Make Trevor Lawrence beat you throwing to backups.

4) Where might the Eagles go Feastin'™️ 🍗

The Jaguars traded starting LT Cam Robinson to the Vikings this week. Their starting five now looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Walker Little Ezra Cleveland Mitch Morse Brandon Scherff Anton Harrison



The Jags have allowed 18 sacks on the season, tied for 12th best in the NFL, so they've done a reasonably good job keeping Lawrence clean.

Morse (134 starts), Scherff (131 starts), and Cleveland (61 starts) have a combined 326 career starts. Solid, unspectacular group. Scherff (knee) and Cleveland (ankle) have not yet practiced this week. Scherff would have real value at the trade deadline if the Jags were willing to let him go like they were with Robinson, and I don't imagine they would risk him getting further dinged-up if they are willing to deal.

Harrison was the Jags' first-round pick in 2023, and was a probably a little bit of a reach. He started all 17 games in 2023, and all 8 so far in 2024. Little was a second-round pick in 2021. He was a backup in 2021 and 2022, but entered the 2023 season as the starting LT after Robinson got pinched for PEDs. In other words, he's never really been a Week 1 starter by choice.

FeastinMeter™️: 7/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗

5) Special teams

The Jags have an up-and-coming playmaker in second-year pro Parker Washington, who took a punt to the house in London against the Patriots.

The Jags are a bad team but they are ranked sixth in special teams DVOA.

The Eagles are ranked 13th, just FYI. They had some bad moments earlier this season on special teams, but have cleaned that up in recent weeks.