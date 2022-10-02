More Sports:

October 02, 2022

Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team after the first three weeks of the season, with their only notable long-term injuries being suffered by DE Derek Barnett and backup LT Andre Dillard. However, they do have seven players on their injury report, and one with a personal absence. Their Week 4 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are a very healthy team.

Here are the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives, with analysis.

CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner, which is particularly concerning for this matchup considering that slot receiver Christian Kirk is the Jaguars' best passing game weapon, as noted in our five matchups to watch. The Eagles' top three options, personnel-wise, for replacing Maddox:

  1. Backup slot corner Josiah Scott could simply fill right in.
  2. The Eagles could start Zech McPhearson in the slot, since he does have some inside-outside versatility.
  3. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could play in the slot, with another safety, most likely K'Von Wallace in this scenario, starting in place of Gardner-Johnson.

The bet here is that the Eagles will keep it simple, and Josiah Scott will get the start.

RB Boston Scott: Trey Sermon will likely make his Eagles debut as Miles Sanders' backup.

QB Ian Book: Book will be inactive on gameday for as long as Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew are healthy.

OL Josh Sills: Cam Jurgens will back up Jason Kelce at center, Sua Opeta will back up Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo at guard, and Jack Dirscoll will back up Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson at tackle.

DE Janarius Robinson: The Eagles poached Robinson off of the Vikings' practice squad a couple weeks ago.

S Reed Blankenship: The Eagles called up Andre Chachere from the practice squad instead of untrusting the undrafted rookie for gameday action.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery. We covered his situation in more depth here.

The Jaguars are down their second-most productive receiver in Zay Jones. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• No players of note.

Jimmy Kempski
