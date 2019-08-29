Eagles vs. Jets: Week 4 preseason game, live updates, analysis, and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel up the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday night to face off against the New York Jets, in their fourth and final ultra-meaningless preseason game.

For those of you who will tune in, we attempted to come up with five things to watch for in this game. The best we could come up with was the battle for the fourth defensive end spot, which in my mind has already been won. You can also check out our over-unders here.

One left before they count. Feel free to discuss the game below.

