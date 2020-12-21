Eagles latest NFC East, playoff scenarios with two games left

The Eagles lost in Week 15, but they benefitted — as they have a bunch in recent seasons — from the right teams losing this weekend. With the Giants and Washington Football Team stuck in neutral in the win column, the Eagles remain 1.5 games back in the NFC East and therefore statistically alive and in a lot more control than one might think heading into the season's final two games.

Here's a look at the standings:

NFC East Record GB Football Team 6-8 - Giants 5-9 1 Cowboys 5-9 1 Eagles 4-9-1 1.5



It's technically a long shot; according to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Eagles have a 9% chance of winning the division and FootballOutsiders.com gives them a 10% chance. Our friends at TheLines.com handicap it at a +700 clip (more than twice as likely as the Cowboys, but slightly behind the Giants).

But what needs to happen to make them the worst team ever to get into the playoffs? 1. The Giants must lose The Giants and Ravens are slated to play at 1 p.m. in Week 16, with the Eagles and Cowboys slated for 4:25. If the Giants fall to the Ravens, who have a lot to play for themselves as they are hunting a Wild Card spot in the AFC, the Eagles will then have a huge opportunity against Dallas. Beating the Cowboys for the second time — in the wake of an early New York loss — will double the Eagles' chances of winning the division. 2. Washington must lose Also at 1 p.m. next Sunday, WFT will face the Panthers and this is where it gets more tricky, as Carolina does not have a playoff spot to play for like the Ravens do. Will Alex Smith be back? Will the Panthers play for pride and give the Eagles an assist? If Washington wins to get to seven victories, that's it for the Eagles — they can start playing for a top 10 pick. If Washington loses (along with the Giants), the Eagles will then have a greater than 50% chance at winning the NFC East. 3. Eagles must win out If, by some act of divine providence Washington and New York each lose their early Week 16 games, the Eagles will control their own destiny. Beating Dallas in their afternoon contest would give them a fifth win and put them a half game behind WFT. The Eagles' Week 17 game at home against Washington on January 3rd would be a play-in game for the NFC East title. 4. It gets complicated There is one final scenario, where the Giants win in Week 16, the Eagles also win and Washington loses. This would set up a scenario where the Eagles could win the NFC East with a win combined with a Cowboys win over the Giants in Week 17. Got that? Good. It's remarkable that relatively little needs to happen for the Eagles, currently sitting with just four freaking wins, to win the division, but that's 2020 for ya. So those football purists who can't stomach tanking, you'll have a ton of rooting interest next weekend. And those who want the Eagles to change it up in their front office and land a top 10 draft pick, well, you'll have a ton to root for as well.

