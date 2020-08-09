More Sports:

August 09, 2020

Eagles LB Jatavis Brown retires from the NFL

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jatavis-Brown-Eagles-linebacker_032120 Jake Roth/USA Today Sports

Jatavis Brown, we hardly knew ye.

The Jatavis Brown era in Philadelphia lasted longer than the LeCharles Bentley and Frank Gore eras, but as with everything in life, all good things must come to an end.

On Sunday, the Eagles placed Brown, who is only 26 years old, on the Reserve/Retired list, meaning that Brown has retired from the NFL (duh). 

The Eagles signed Brown early in free agency, so he is a player they targeted, but he was a roster bubble guy heading into training camp. Brown was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and had a significant role in their defense for three years, before seeing his role decrease in 2019. His career numbers:

 Jatavis BrownTackles (TFL) Sacks INT (PBU) FF-FR 
 2016 (12 games, 7 starts)79 (8) 3.5 0 (6) 2-1 
 2017 (16 games, 5 starts)79 (2) 0 (1) 0-1 
 2018 (15 games, 10 starts)97 (4) 0 (5) 1-0 
 2019 (13 games, 1 start)10 (0) 0 (0) 0-1 


Back in April, we took a close look at Brown's 2019 season, and it wasn't pretty.

Those who follow the Chargers closely mostly think that Brown had a very promising rookie season, but injuries and a scheme change perhaps stunted his growth. The Eagles signed him to a one-year deal worth $1,047,500, $550,000 of which was guaranteed. Obviously, he will not get that money, and won't count toward the cap.

MORE: Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft | Updated Eagles COVID-19 reserve tracker | Eagles mailbag: Who is this year's Boston Scott?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jatavis Brown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Education

Lincoln University board votes to reinstate ousted school president
Lincoln University president

Mental Health

Suicide-related incidents involving OTC painkillers are surging, study finds
OTC drugs suicide

Sixers

Sixers' Ben Simmons will undergo surgery to remove loose body from left knee
Ben-Simmons_080820_usat

Movies

What a drive-in movie theater experience is really like
Becky's Drive-In

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved