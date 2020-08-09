Eagles LB Jatavis Brown retires from the NFL

The Jatavis Brown era in Philadelphia lasted longer than the LeCharles Bentley and Frank Gore eras, but as with everything in life, all good things must come to an end.

On Sunday, the Eagles placed Brown, who is only 26 years old, on the Reserve/Retired list, meaning that Brown has retired from the NFL (duh).

The Eagles signed Brown early in free agency, so he is a player they targeted, but he was a roster bubble guy heading into training camp. Brown was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and had a significant role in their defense for three years, before seeing his role decrease in 2019. His career numbers:

Jatavis Brown Tackles (TFL) Sacks INT (PBU) FF-FR 2016 (12 games, 7 starts) 79 (8) 3.5 0 (6) 2-1 2017 (16 games, 5 starts) 79 (2) 0 0 (1) 0-1 2018 (15 games, 10 starts) 97 (4) 1 0 (5) 1-0 2019 (13 games, 1 start) 10 (0) 0 0 (0) 0-1





Back in April, we took a close look at Brown's 2019 season, and it wasn't pretty.

Those who follow the Chargers closely mostly think that Brown had a very promising rookie season, but injuries and a scheme change perhaps stunted his growth. The Eagles signed him to a one-year deal worth $1,047,500, $550,000 of which was guaranteed. Obviously, he will not get that money, and won't count toward the cap.



