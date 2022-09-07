Eagles-Lions Week 1 injury report, with analysis

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason this year was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. Mission accomplished, but to be determined if practices that often only ran an hour and 15 minutes will have them prepared to play or not.

Here's the Eagles-Lions injury report, with analysis.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Friday Status DE Derek Barnett Ribs Limited DT Javon Hargrave Toe Limited DB Josiah Scott Hamstring Limited RB Miles Sanders Hamstring Full



Wednesday notes:

• Miles Sanders was a full participant, so barring any setbacks he'll be good to go on Sunday. Javon Hargrave's limited practice status is worth monitoring going forward.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.







We'll update with the Lions' Wednesday report when it is made available.

• RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (IR): Vaitai is the Lions' starting RG after signing a big deal deal in Detroit following a four-year run with the Eagles. His replacement will likely be either Tommy Kraemer or Logan Stenberg



• WR Jameson Williams (NFI): You probably remember Williams from draft season. He had surgery to repair a torn ACL in January, but got picked 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft anyway. He's on the Reserve/NFI list and will miss the first four weeks of the regular season.



• DE Josh Paschal (PUP): Paschal is a rookie who the Lions drafted in the second round. He had offseason core muscle surgery, and is on Reserve/PUP. He too will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

• DE Romeo Okwara (PUP): Okwara had 10 sacks for the Lions in 2020. He tore his ACL Week 4 last season, and started the 2022 season on the PUP list.



