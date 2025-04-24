Eagles local beat writer 2025 mock draft roundup

The day of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. In case you missed our final seven-round Eagles-only mock draft or my lone full first-round mock draft, be sure to check those out. Here's who some of the other local beats are projecting to the Eagles in Round 1, submitted without commentary of my own. National draft analysts here.

Other beats, if I missed yours, I just couldn't find it and I'm sorry.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Jeff McLane, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Roseman has the picks to trade up, and he loves partnering with Texans GM Nick Caserio on deals. Houston will have plenty of O-line options at No. 32 and agree to move back.

Jeff has the Eagles trading up to pick 25.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Devin Jackson, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Howie Roseman is known for being aggressive when it comes to getting the player he wants, and the match between Nolen and the Eagles makes sense considering the Ole Miss standout’s explosiveness, disruption as a pass rusher and run defender, and the Eagles’ instant need along the defensive line.

Devin has the Eagles trading up to pick 24.

Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State, in Round 2 (E.J. Smith, Philadelphia Inquirer)

There’s a real possibility the Eagles will go on the clock at the end of the first round without any first round-graded players left on their board. If that’s the case, trading down makes sense, as there should be teams interested in moving back up into the first round to draft a prospect with a fifth-year option on their rookie contract. In this scenario, the Eagles make a deal with the Saints, an organization with which they’ve brokered plenty of trades, and add an extra Day 2 pick. More important, they add Jackson, a prospect with the pedigree, versatility, and high-level physical traits the Eagles often covet when targeting trench players. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is a former five-star recruit who started 31 games at left guard and nine at left tackle for the Buckeyes. In those games, Jackson showcased a combination of power, length, and explosiveness that define his upside to become an impact player. It’s also worth noting Jackson visited the NovaCare Complex during the predraft process. Jackson would have a pathway to earn the team’s starting right guard spot as a rookie, but he also could be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. He doesn’t have ideal height for the position, but his arm length and foot quickness should give him a chance to bump out to tackle if the Eagles needed him to.

E.J. has the Eagles trading back from 32 to 40, and selecting Jackson.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Zach Berman, PHLY)

He’s the ideal player for the Eagles based on playing style, upside, and positional value. The problem? The word all week is that Nolen won’t make it this far — and he might even go as high as No. 8 to Carolina or No. 11 to San Francisco, in which case it seems foolish to mock a player in the top-10 all the way to the Eagles at No. 32. But he’s not a consensus top-15 pick, and there are scenarios — such as from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Wednesday — in which Nolen is available at No. 32. The key will be when quarterbacks go off the board. If three quarterbacks don’t go off the board in the top 20-25 picks, then my guess is the Eagles end up trading out of the first round because there’s been more of a run on line of scrimmage players than I anticipate. If he falls into the 20s, he’s worth a trade up, so we can make this No. 32, No. 96 and a 2026 fifth-round pick to Minnesota for No. 24 and you can scratch off my No. 96 pick here if you’re insistent that Nolen won’t fall to No. 32. I’m not so sure on that. So, let’s keep it as No. 32 if it’s plausible and also to entertain potential options at the other eight picks. The backup pick here is Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku. The sleeper pick is Josh Simmons. I’m going 40 percent trade up, 40 percent trade back, 20 percent stick-and-pick.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (Bo Wulf, PHLY)

Bo's picks are via video. The Eagles send 32, Dallas Goedert, and a 4th round pick to the Rams for pick 26 and a sixth-round pick for Loveland in Bo's scenario.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (Fran Duffy, PHLY)

Taking stock of who is on the board: offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Conerly would make some sense. Jackson has more proven versatility, whereas Conerly would take some time to get stronger if he’s going to slide inside to guard. What about the defensive line? Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams is an athletic, light-footed nose tackle who could push Jordan Davis. Or maybe they’d prefer the high-energy presence of a TJ Sanders from South Carolina? Off the edge, another Buckeye in JT Tuimoloau is a great scheme and character fit. There are a handful of corners still on the board. But I don’t think any of these players are as good as Starks, who would project to start from day one in Vic Fangio’s scheme and give the Eagles one of the best young secondaries in the NFL. Do I think this is their ideal use of the pick? Probably not. But they’ll never be upset with getting a potentially great football player, regardless of position.

Derrick Harmon, iDL, Oregon (Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philly)

There’s no doubt that defensive tackle has been a popular position linked to the Eagles during this pre-draft process and it makes a lot of sense. Not only did the Eagles lose Milton Williams in free agency but the Eagles have always prioritized building through their lines and have put a lot of stock into the interior of their defensive line. That has been a good strategy and it doesn’t seem likely to end. While Harmon hasn’t been the most popular name linked to the Eagles, there’s an awful lot to like about him as a prospect. Harmon, 21, transferred to Oregon in 2024 after a few seasons at Michigan State and has a strong 2024 season with 45 tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He had some missed tackles, which can be viewed as a good or bad thing. It’s obviously not great to miss tackles but, then again, his stats aren’t as impressive as they actually could have been for how disruptive he was in 2024. Harmon (6-4, 313) is big, strong, quick and plays with the type of demeanor that the Eagles like from their defensive linemen. He also offers the versatility to play up and down the line — anywhere from the 0 to 5-tech.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philly)

From Corey Simon in 2000 to Mike Patterson in 2005 to Brodrick Bunkley in 2006 to Fletcher Cox in 2012 to Jordan Davis in 2022 to Jalen Carter in 2023, the Eagles have always loved to draft interior linemen in the first round, even long before Howie Roseman got here. It’s a position that’s gained steam around the league in recent years – Milton Williams’ contract is proof of that – and a position everybody in the organization from Jeff Lurie down to Roseman, Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio all believe is pivotal. If the Eagles do pick at 32 – which I still think is less than a 50 percent proposition – Nolen is one guy who would make sense. High-effort three-down lineman who is super twitched up and explosive. Nolen stands 6-4, 300, so a pretty similar frame to Williams, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots. He could come in and do the same things Williams did. Stuff the run, get occasional pressure on the quarterback and get penetration when Carter gets doubled teamed.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP)

No written analysis given, but ESP's 7-round mock is here.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Tim McManus, ESPN)

A big key to the Eagles' success is investing in the trenches. They've selected a lineman in the first round nine times since Howie Roseman took over as general manager in 2010. And they need to beef up their defensive tackle rotation after losing Super Bowl standout Milton Williams in free agency. Nolen would bolster a group headlined by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Brandon Gowton, BGN)

Nolen is a disruptive force on the interior (and exterior) of the defensive line and pairing him with the Eagles’ existing defensive talent would create nightmares for opposing offenses. All those worries about Milton Williams leaving for a huge payday just melt away.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (Tommy Lawlor, IgglesBlitz)

Zabel was a great OT for the Bison, starting 40 games. He has size, athleticism and skill. The only real knock is length. He’s got short arms. Because of that NFL teams are projecting him at C or G. Zabel played G/C while at the Senior Bowl and had a great week. He followed that up with a strong showing at the Combine. The key question now is how high he’ll go. My guess is he won’t make it to 32, but since this is an ideal scenario, I have him lasting to the Eagles pick. Zabel would be a great fit for the Eagles, on and off the field. He could challenge for the RG spot immediately. He could play center if needed. He also has OT experience. We know Jeff Stoutland loves versatile OL. Zabel is a high character player and team leader. He would be a great fit in Philly from a culture standpoint.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Brooks Kubena, The Athletic)

I no longer have as much conviction that Nolen will be available at No. 32, but my gut tells me to stick with this pick. Roseman’s self-described “unhealthy obsession” with maintaining Philadelphia’s trenches is well-documented. Considering the team’s success rate at drafting such players (and the state of its roster), that obsession is also well-founded. Even if the Eagles pick up Jordan Davis’ fifth-year option, they’ll still be on track to only have three defensive tackles under contract in 2026 who have noteworthy experience. After Milton Williams left Philadelphia to become the highest-paid player in New England Patriots history, the Eagles didn’t add any defensive tackles during an expectedly quiet free agency cycle. The Eagles will soon need to sign Jalen Carter to a lucrative long-term extension. So, it’d make financial sense (and cents) for them to backfill Milton’s slot with another rookie contract at some point in this draft. If Nolen is available, the Eagles can add a disruptive defensive tackle to a young mix of players that’ll give them plenty of depth for the future.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (Martin Frank, Delaware Online)

The Eagles will have to trade up ahead of the Ravens at No. 27 to get Starks, who is reminiscent of Gardner-Johnson (but without the trash-talk) in that he played both nickel and safety for the Bulldogs. Starks can start right away at safety, or the Eagles can put him at nickel, move DeJean to the outside, and either go with Brown or sign a veteran free agent (Justin Simmons, anyone?). It should be noted that the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round. But Roseman and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio love versatility in the secondary, and Starks would be hard to pass up. Whether the Eagles make the move up for Starks depends upon which defensive linemen are still available. If Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart or Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen are in range in the late 20s, then one of them will be the Eagles' trade target. I'm guessing they will be gone before then.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M (John McMullen, Athlon Sports)

With not much separating prospects from 20 to 50, the Eagles want upside and Stewart is a top-10 level talent had he produced more consistent at Texas A&M.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Ed Kracz, Athlon Sports)

It was tempting to select Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, but the skill set, the upside, and the tantalizing thought of pairing Nolen next to Jalen Carter for the rest of the decade is too mouth-watering. If the Eagles stick and pick at 32, two to watch are edge rusher Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M and LSU tight end Mason Taylor.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Andrew DiCecco, ITB)

Not much has changed since the first exercise, with Nolen – in this scenario – checking the box of best player available and aligning with organizational position value. The Eagles lost Milton Williams, who last season accounted for 48 percent of the defensive snaps, in free agency, creating a sizeable void.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice)

And just for the record, I have the Eagles trading up to 21 for Nolen.

The final tally

• 11 projections: Walter Nolen.

• 2 projections: Malaki Starks.

• 1 projection each: Donovan Jackson, Colston Loveland, Derrick Harmon, Grey Zabel, Shemar Stewart.



