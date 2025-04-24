Eagles 2025 final mock draft roundup: National guys/gals edition

The day of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. In case you missed our final seven-round Eagles-only mock draft or my lone full first-round mock draft, be sure to check those out. Here's who the national guys are projecting to the Eagles in the first round.

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

The rules are simple with the Eagles: They take the best Alabama or Georgia player who falls into their lap. Campbell is my No. 12 player in the draft, so he would be a tremendous value at the end of Round 1. If not for the shoulder surgery he’s recovering from, he'd be a lock to go much higher.

#JimmySays: DJ knows full well that the Eagles aren't taking a linebacker Round 1. My guess here is that he knows that Campbell is going Round 1, and he got to the end of his first round and thought, "Oh crap, I don't have Campbell in there yet." So he got him in there at 32 so as not to mess up his first round accuracy stats. I respect it!

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon (Lance Zierlein, NFL Network)

Conerly is excellent value here, giving Philadelphia a right tackle of the future who can slide inside and compete for a job at guard in the meantime. Or the Eagles trade out.

#JimmySays: Conerly is a really good athlete, but his game is a little too close to Andre Dillard's for my taste.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (Charles Davis, NFL Network)

GM Howie Roseman does a tremendous job of drafting players and getting them experience before they are needed as starters. Taylor, a smooth pass catcher, could be next in line.

#JimmySays: Taylor is a good player and he fits a need assuming Dallas Goedert is a goner, but he's an unlikely pick at 32, in my opinion, because he doesn't check boxes in terms of value and positional importance. I could certainly see the Eagles trading out of the first round and then selecting Taylor, if he's still there. (Props to Davis for nailing the Quinyon Mitchell pick last year, without also including a trade up.)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College (Bucky Brooks, NFL Network)

The relentless, energetic Ezeiruaku knows how to harass the passer, based on his 16.5 sacks (second-most in the FBS) last season. He's an ideal match for the Eagles.

#JimmySays: This would be a perfectly cromulent pick, but I doubt Ezeiruaku will still be available at 32.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Eric Edholm, NFL Network)

The Eagles must replenish some lost depth up front, and Nolen could be perfect in their DL wave. He's a flash player who hasn't put it all together yet, but the ceiling is very high.

#JimmySays: Nolen is also my pick for the Eagles, though they may have to trade up to get him.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

The Eagles could go in several different directions at this pick, and that includes edge rusher, should a talent like Green fall to them. This would feel very similar to when Philadelphia drafted Nolan Smith at No. 30 in 2023.

#JimmySays: Green led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024, but he was twice accused of sexual misconduct. I don't know what he did or didn't do. That'll be for Big Dom to find out. Because we don't know what exactly Green did, and what his side of the story is, we included him on our big board, to which several readers objected, pointing out that the Howie did a recent podcast appearance during which he said that the Eagles won't even watch tape of players accused of any kind of malfeasance against women. Of course, that's a nice message in theory, but unless that's a new initiative, it's also untrue (Jalen Mills, Joe Mixon, Deshaun Watson, etc.)

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (Peter Schrager, ESPN)

The Eagles took cornerbacks with their first- and second-round picks a year ago, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add to the defensive backfield considering the turnover this offseason. Hairston is a speedster -- he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- who is just scratching the surface of his talent.

#JimmySays: The Eagles selecting corner with their first two picks last year probably does indeed mean they won't do it again in 2025, although I agree that it's a bigger need than most perceive.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Jordan Reid, ESPN)

Once again, the Eagles can wait in the background while the best players on their board fall to them. Nolen is an explosive pass rusher who could step right into the void left by Milton Williams and Brandon Graham. Nolen is a true pressure generator who can easily penetrate the first level and disrupt the timing of opposing offenses. His 6.5 sacks in 2024 tied for the third most in the FBS among defensive tackles. He would add another disrupter to a defensive line that was the catalyst for Philly's Super Bowl win.

#JimmySays: #TeamNolen.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College (Field Yates, ESPN)

After 16.5 sacks in 2024, Ezeiruaku burst onto the first-round radar. He is long and instinctive, and he uses his physical tools and savviness to keep tackles on their heels. The Eagles are looking to replenish their edge depth after Josh Sweat left for Arizona in free agency.

#JimmySays: Again, need and value align here, in my opinion, but I think Ezeiruaku will be gone.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (Todd McShay)

General manager Howie Roseman won’t sit still. He’s more likely to move back than up, but with a projected 20 combined picks over the next two drafts, he’s capable of anything. I could see him exploiting a team that’s trying to move up to get the fifth-year option on a quarterback (or any team for any other position, for that matter). But whether it’s here or a few picks later on Friday night, Taylor is very much in play for Philly with Dallas Goedert’s uncertain future. Taylor is durable, tough, and dependable, making him one of the safest prospects in this year’s class. He shows up in clutch moments and was the most productive tight end in LSU history. I also think he was underutilized down the field in LSU’s offense, so I expect he’ll make more of an impact as a receiver in the NFL.

#JimmySays: I'll disagree here that Howie is more likely to move back than up, though certainly everything is on the table.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

Pass rush for a team that’s never going to turn it down. Ezeiruaku has nailed the draft process with an impressive workout season to go with a productive final season at Boston College. Ezeiruaku would be a nice addition after the loss of Josh Sweat and the potential whiff of Bryce Huff.

#JimmySays: OK, that's now three projections for Ezeiruaku. I'm beginning to wonder if I'm just wrong that he likely won't be available.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (Albert Breer, SI)

I was tipped off Wednesday that Dallas Goedert is on the block, so tight end makes sense here. Is Taylor a little bit of a reach? Maybe. But this is a draft where I think a lot of guys will feel like reaches to teams. And Taylor, the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of another Dolphins legend, Zach Thomas, is really solid across the board and should play in the league for a long time.

#JimmySays: He was only tipped off on Wednesday?

Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State (Danny Kelly, The Ringer)

The Eagles keep adding to their already dominant offensive line group. Jackson is a versatile, light-footed blocker with experience at both guard and tackle. He should start at guard but offers the flexibility to fill in at either tackle spot should injuries arise.

#JimmySays: I could see it playing out this way if the Eagles don't like the remaining D-line options. The Eagles did use the 37th overall pick a few years ago on Landon Dickerson.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (Josh Norris, Underdog Fantasy)

JimmySays: No commentary provided by Josh for his final three picks of the first round, but he had the most accurate mock ever a few years ago, so we have to include him.

The final tally

• 3 projections each: Mason Taylor, Donovan Ezeiruaku.

• 2 projections each: Walter Nolen, Mike Green.

• 1 projection each: Jihaad Campbell, Josh Conerly, Maxwell Hairston, Donovan Jackson.

8 different players from 14 mocks.

