November 17, 2020

Eagles made some roster moves

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
42_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Zach_Ertz_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Following their ugly loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, let's catch up on the handful of roster moves that the Philadelphia Eagles made on Monday and Tuesday.

TE Zach Ertz's 21-day practice window was activated

Zach Ertz will begin practicing with the team this week after landing on injured reserve following an ankle injury suffered Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. In six games, Ertz has 24 catches for 178 yards (7.4 YPC) and 1 TD, in what has been his worst season so far in the NFL.

Still, the Eagles can use all the help they can get, and Ertz has been Carson Wentz's favorite target since he entrered the league.

CB Craig James to IR

James missed the Eagles' matchup against the Giants with a shoulder injury. James is really a special teamer only, barring multiple injuries at corner.

CB Michael Jacquet promoted to the active roster

Jacquet was previously on the practice squad. He got a chance to play against the Cowboys Week 8, when he made four tackles, had one pass breakup, and didn't stand out in any sort of negative way. On a team full of otherwise shrimpy corners, Jacquet has good size, at 6-foot-1, 203. I'm curious to see what he can do down the stretch.

RB Adrian Killins is back on the practice squad

My analysis here is that RB Adrian Killins is back on the practice squad. 

