December 01, 2020

Eagles made some roster moves

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles_Cowboys_Will_Parks_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022045.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Eagles waived safety Will Parks.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they waived S Will Parks, promoted S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad to the active roster, and released DE Shareef Miller from the practice squad.

S Will Parks

The Eagles tried to trade Parks at the trade deadline, but could not find any takers. Parks took genuine joy in playing for his hometown team, but his Eagles tenure was short, as he only played in 6 games, making 13 tackles (2 for loss). 

S Grayland Arnold

Arnold will take Parks' place on the roster. He was thought of as a draftable player who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. At Baylor in 2019, Arnold had six INTs, most of which were in big games, but he went undrafted because of a complete lack of appealing measurables.

DE Shareef Miller

The Eagles selected Miller in the fourth round of their ugly 2019 draft class. He managed to stay on the roster all season long in 2019, but was only active for one game. Miller was waived at the conclusion of training camp in 2020, claimed by the Panthers, cut by the Panthers, and added back to the Eagles' practice squad.

Jimmy Kempski
