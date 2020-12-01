NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13

Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have one new obituary. That would be the Chicago Bears, who started out hot, and then predictably cooled off. We still can't really kill off any teams in the NFC East, even though they might very well be the four worst teams in the NFC.

Obituaries

Bears

Since 2017, Ryan Pace and the Bears have made three big commitments to new quarterbacks, by three different methods:

• Mike Glennon, free agency: Signed for three years, $43.5 million. He ultimately earned $16 million of that for 4 starts, in which he went 1-3.

• Mitchell Trubisky, draft: Not only did the Bears infamously draft Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but they also traded up one spot in the draft to get him. They packaged the No. 3 overall pick, a 2017 third-round pick (No. 67), a 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick (No. 70), for the No. 2 overall pick, used to draft Trubisky. He got benched for Nick Foles this year.

• Nick Foles, trade: The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Foles. I know that Philadelphians all love Foles, but Chicagoans haven't exactly had the same experience, and they're stuck with him through the 2021 season.

The Bears have had a decent enough roster otherwise, but a lack of competency from the quarterback position has been their fatal flaw. Even in 2018, when the Bears had arguably the best defense in the NFL and a 12-4 record, they felt certain to quickly falter in the playoffs because they didn't have a legitimate QB.

These days, the defense isn't so elite anymore, and the Bears have lost five straight after a 5-1 start.

Once again, they'll be looking for a quarterback this offseason, and they'd be insane to let the same people pick the next one.

Hierarchy

10) Eagles (3-7-1): Out of curiosity, I took at look at ESPN's "matchup predictor" to determine the Eagles' chances of winning each of the their final five games. At Packers: 27.0% Saints: 32.2% At Cardinals: 32.0% At Cowboys: 62.2% Football Team: 55.5% What?!? Have they not seen this team play? Those percentages are extremely generous, across the board. Last week: 11 📈 9) Cowboys (3-8): The Cowboys have had 3 really bad losses the last 4 years on Thanksgiving: • 2020: With some momentum behind them after a win in Minnesota, the Cowboys got wrecked by Antonio Gibson and the Football Team, 41-16.



• 2019: The Bills controlled the game throughout, and mocked Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott as time the final seconds ticked off the clock.



• 2017: Keenan Allen embarrassed Orlando Scandrick, and Desmond King delivered a back-breaking pick six. : Keenan Allen embarrassed Orlando Scandrick, and Desmond King delivered a back-breaking pick six. Thanksgiving just isn't complete without a shots of a pissed off Jerry Jones in the owners box, and we've all been blessed of late. Last week: 8 📉