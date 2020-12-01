More Sports:

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Alshon Jeffery

In their Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles played 71 snaps on offense, and 67 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 70 snaps: Carson Wentz

• 2 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: So much for all the Hurts hype leading up to this matchup.

Offensive line

• 71 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, and Matt Pryor

• 66 snaps: Jason Peters

• 5 snaps: Nate Herbig

• 1 snap: Jack Driscoll

Analysis: The Eagles had their tenth different offensive line combination in 11 games:

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
1.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 2.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 
6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 7.0 - Week 8Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 
8.0 - Week 9Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 10Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
10.0 - Week 11 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 


Without having re-watched the game, it sure seemed like the offensive line had a very rough night. #Analysis. It's probably time to let some younger players get some experience. At a minimum, unless he's nursing an injury, Driscoll should be on the field somewhere.

Congratulations to Kelce, on his 100th consecutive start.

Running back

• 43 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 26 snaps: Boston Scott

• 4 snaps: Corey Clement

Analysis: The Eagles only attempted 9 rushes with their running backs. While I can understand that the Seahawks have had a historically bad pass defense this season, and perhaps served as an opponent that could help jumpstart Wentz, maybe give it to your good running back more than 6 times?

Wide receiver

• 48 snaps: Greg Ward

• 43 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 37 snaps: Travis Fulgham

• 35 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 19 snaps: John Hightower

Analysis: A long since cooked Jeffery was getting snaps while Fulgham was standing on the sidelines. I can't possibly imagine what anyone associated with the team could think Jeffery still has to offer. The fact that he's even dressing on gameday is bad enough. That he's holding back one of the true bright spots on the roster from getting playing time is insanity.

Oh, and by the way, Fulgham led this group in receiving with a stat line of 2 catches for 16 yards. Ja'Marr Chase anyone?

Tight end

• 71 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 22 snaps: Richard Rodgers

• 5 snaps: Caleb Wilson

Analysis: Goedert could have had a huge game with some better throws from Wentz, though he did seemingly run the wrong route on Wentz's INT. As is, he had 7 catches for 75 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, Rodgers had more receiving yards (53) than all the Eagles' wide receivers combined (46).

Defensive line

• 47 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 44 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 40 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 37 snaps: Javon Hargrave

• 34 snaps: Malik Jackson

• 27 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 23 snaps: Vinny Curry

• 16 snaps: T.Y. McGill

Analysis: The Eagles' defensive line as a group played well, getting consistent pressure on Russell Wilson, even if their efforts only resulted in 2 sacks. Barnett was particularly disruptive.

Linebacker

• 67 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 49 snaps: T.J. Edwards

• 31 snaps: Duke Riley

Analysis: I would say "Play the rookies" here, but I can understand why they're not, seeing as Davion Taylor got an opportunity to shine against the Browns last week, and looked lost. Can't play that guy right now, even as this season spirals out of control. Going forward, I don't know if Singleton is an ideal three-down linebacker, but he has at least cemented some role for himself in 2021. 

Cornerback and safety

• 67 snaps each: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jalen Mills, and Rodney McLeod

• 41 snaps: Nickell Robey-Coleman

• 10 snaps: Will Parks

• 3 snaps: Marcus Epps

Analysis: It has been widely accepted that Slay has had a good season. On Monday night, Slay had his first really rough night, as DK Metcalf bullied him for four quarters (as he has done to a lot of corners this season). Eagles cornerbacks still have 0 INTs.

