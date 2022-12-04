Eagles mailbag: What should the Eagles' offseason plan be for Miles Sanders?

In our Eagles chat on Wednesday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.

Question from Mike Bartram for HOF: What would be your plan for running back next year? Sign Miles Sanders to a big deal, short deal? Free agent running back? Draft?



Sanders has had a very good season running the ball, carrying 177 times for 900 yards (5.1 YPC), 8 TDs, and no fumbles. He's currently fifth in the NFL in rushing, behind only Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Saquon Barkley. As we noted earlier in the week, he should at least be in the conversation for the Pro Bowl. On the downside, he is not much of a threat as a receiver, with 15 catches for 60 yards.

It's going to be a buyers market at running back this offseason, as there are a whole lot of good players scheduled to become free agents:

And then on top of that list, there could be additional backs who could be cap casualties (or other), like Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Leonard Fournette, and others.

I think the Eagles would like to have Sanders back, but only at the right cost. I know this is a boring answer, but my guess is that they'll wait until they get a sense of how the running back market will play out, and make an appropriate offer to Sanders at that time. If another team blows Sanders away with an offer that he can't turn down, then so be it, and best of luck. But it should be easy enough to pivot to another option.

Question from NC Chris: Hey Jimmy! Do you think the run heavy offense the last few games is a reaction to the type of defense the opposition is playing, or just the Eagles trying to run it more? It’s annoying to read people writing, “They can’t win like that in the playoffs” when they’ve both thrown and run to win games.



I can't speak to what you have read on the internet or in the newspaper, but three things:

1) Why can't you win like that in the playoffs? I get that teams that are still playing in January and February have better defenses, but the rules of the sport don't change, right? There are plenty of playoff-bound teams that have had struggles against the run this season. If you run the ball exceedingly well, and get into a groove running it during a playoff game, then great! Pound it.

2) If there is some theoretical idea that running the ball in the playoffs doesn't win games, then by that logic the Eagles have it made because they have had an elite pass defense this season.

3) And finally, as you note, the Eagles have been extremely efficient passing the football this season. If this were 2021 when the Eagles could run it but their passing offense was inconsistent from game to game, then sure, that would be valid cause for concern. And sure enough, in the playoffs last year, the Buccaneers took away the Eagles' run game and dared Jalen Hurts to be beat them with his arm. He couldn't, and they were an easy out. This isn't 2021.

Question from Nick: Do you think signing Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph means Marlon Tuipulotu is likely done for the season?

The Eagles have six defensive tackles in Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, and Milton Williams, plus DE in Brandon Graham who likes to rush the passer from the interior. So, yes, Tuipulotu isn't coming back unless the Eagles suffer a rash of injuries at DT. Nick Sirianni said that Tuipulotu suffered a knee injury, but was vague on the details and feigned a lack of knowledge on his timeline for recovery. My speculation is that Tuipulotu's injury is a (cough) season-ender, but that he'll also be able to return in an emergency.

Question from Carson still sucks: Lord Jimmy, you've promised on more than one occasion that you would mailbag a recap of your off season stick figure predictions. 6 predictions that you made back then. I think you hit most of them. However if you really are afraid of accountability :-) and again don't want to mailbag your response and commentary, then can you at least post the link so that we can check out for ourselves how you did? Thanks!

Here you go, from last January:

And then here's what I wrote:

1) Despite Howie Roseman's strong endorsement of Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starter in 2022, he is going to seriously explore upgrade opportunities at quarterback.

Update: They did indeed explore trades for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, but neither quarterback wanted to play in Philadelphia. ✔️

2) They'll eventually settle on Hurts.

Update: Yep, and holy crap did that work out much better than if they had traded for Wilson or Watson. ✔️

3) The Eagles don't have the kind of cap space to go buck wild in free agency, but after an offseason of shopping in the bargain bin, Howie will be itchy to be back in buyer's mode, and they'll sign a few starters at mid-range money.

Update: In free agency, they added starters Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, and Kyzir White, for mid-range money. ✔️

Howie later got splashier with his trades for A.J. Brown and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

4) They badly need edge rushers, and it's a strong edge rusher draft.

Update: They didn't draft an edge rusher because all the good ones worth taking went quickly, but they did still draft a defensive lineman. I'm calling this one a win. ✔️

5) It's wild that Jonathan Gannon is getting a lot of head coaching interviews, and it kinda feels like he might land one. I don't get it, but 🤷‍♂️.

Update: Gannon remained the Eagles' defensive coordinator. ❌

6) The Eagles won't be Super Bowl contenders in 2022, but they'll continue to grow as team. 9-8, give or take a win, but with more quality wins than in 2021.

Update: They certainly grew as a team, but I undersold the degree to which they would improve, as they are very much Super Bowl contenders. ❌

So, 4/6.

Question from Sterling: Jimmy if you were the GM, and the Eagles land in the top 10 in the 2023 draft, would you take the best player available, or would you trade out? It seems like Roseman always likes to trade, but I think it's wise to just pick the best player when you have the opportunity to land in the top 10. Especially since I don't think the Eagles will have another top 10 pick anytime soon.

I guess that all depends on what kind of offer is on the table. In 2021, the Eagles had the sixth overall pick. They traded that to the Dolphins for the 12th overall pick, a first-round pick in 2022, and they moved up a round with one of their Day 3 picks. And they still landed DeVonta Smith.

In 2022, flush with three first-round picks, they made this trade:

Eagles get Saints get 18th overall pick, 2022 16th overall pick, 2022 Third-round pick (101st overall), 2022 19th overall pick, 2022 Seventh-round pick (237th overall), 2022 Sixth-round pick (194th overall), 2022 2023 first-round pick 2024 second-round pick



And they still landed Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown.

Roseman has something that a lot of other general managers do not — long-term job security. He can make deals that are truly in the best long-term interests of the team, without fear of losing his job and watching as some other new GM spends the assets that has compiled. It is my belief that the NFL wildly devalues future assets, and Roseman has done a great job of exploiting that.

If the Eagles are sitting on the clock at, say, pick No. 6 again, and there's a quarterback that some other team covets and is willing to give up a treasure trove of picks to go get, then I'm listening.

Question from DB: Assuming Gardner Minshew goes elsewhere, do you think Howie would welcome Carson Wentz back? Certainly after giving Jalen Hurts his money.

I think that they would consider adding Nick Foles if they think he's not washed, whereas if they had done that this past offseason that would have been very unfair to Hurts. But Wentz? God no. In the past the Eagles have brought players back after they previously left on animus terms, but in those cases the returning player was actually, you know, good. Wentz isn't good.

