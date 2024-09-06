What can the Eagles expect from the Packers' defense?

After scoring a franchise-record 477 points in their Super Bowl-bound 2022 season, the Eagles took a bit of a downturn in 2023. Their 433 points were still good for the seventh-best mark in team history and they were seventh in the league in scoring, but the eye test showcased concerns. Those mounted as the team collapsed from a 10-1 start to an 11-6 finish that was capped off with an embarrassing playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

That offense will now face the Packers in Brazil on Friday evening to open their season, matching up with new Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley, 45, had spent the previous four seasons as the head coach of Boston College, accumulating a record of 22-26. He brings seven years of pro experience as a defense backs coach in Tampa Bay, Cleveland and San Francisco. His time with the 49ers was when now Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the team's defensive coordinator. He will have Green Bay switching to a 4-3 base front.

What can the Eagles expect against Hafley and the Packers' defense?

While a new leader and a new system are in place, here are some choice stats from Green Bay's 2023 defensive performance:

Stat Figure Rank Points/Game 20.6 10th Total Yards 5,696 17th Passing Yards 3,515 9th Rushing Yards 2,181 28th Defensive Grade* 71.4 21st Pass D Grade* 62.5 18th Run D Grade* 71.2 18th Sacks 45 t-16th via PFF*





Jaire Alexander is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection at cornerback. When the Eagles last faced the Packers in 2022 with the Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith trio at full force, Alexander was targeted six times in coverage, allowing two catches for 23 yards in the 40-33 Eagles win, per PFF.

2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes is opposite Alexander at corner. Additionally on the back end, the Packers signed safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year deal worth up to $67 million. Resources have been put into this secondary, but, at the same time, they might not have a tougher task this year than stopping the likes of Brown and Smith.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is coming off a Pro Bowl season for the Packers, too. In his five matchups to watch for in the game, our Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski highlighted Clark going against Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton, who will be making his team debut in Week 1.

When asked about what immediately jumps out about Clark, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stated on Monday before practice: "explosion."

Moore continued, "He's a guy that could have a huge impact on this game. We have awareness that they've invested a lot on that defense. They've done a tremendous job building the talent around that thing. It's going to be a challenge for us."



Moore was also asked about what he's learned of Becton in his role at right guard.

"Obviously, that he can do it, and he's done a tremendous job of just embracing a new role, just teaming up with those guys, the veterans that he has around him, just embracing it," Moore said. "He's done a phenomenal job. So many positives."



Of course, Jason Kelce is now retired, so Cam Jurgens slides into center with Becton as the new RG. That's a fresh interior group trotting out there Week 1. Changes all around!

The Eagles' talent at wide receiver is evident with two stars in Brown and Smith, but this has the makings of a day where Saquon Barkley can go off. It remains to be seen what type of usage he gets right from Week 1 kickoff in his Eagles tenure, but the Birds should be able to run and do it well against this Packers defense.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader