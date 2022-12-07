Jalen Hurts wins back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Week 12 was with his legs, Week 13 was with his arm.

Jalen Hurts has been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after a dominant 380-yard, three-touchdown performance from last Sunday's drubbing of the Tennessee Titans.

It was one of the Eagles' most complete efforts all season, and for Hurts and the offense specifically, they completely flipped the script from the run-heavy attack that beat the Packers a week prior to a total air raid on Tennessee.

Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening drive then hit former Titan A.J. Brown on scoring bombs of 40 and then 29 yards in a blowout so thorough it may have been the straw that broke the camel's back on Tennessee GM Jon Robinson.

Hurts' final line from last Sunday: 29-39 passing, 380 yards, 3 TDs – plus a rushing touchdown – and a 130.3 passer rating.

The Eagles as a whole, meanwhile, are 11-1, at the top of the NFC, and running with a quickly adaptable offense that can beat opponents any which way. It's a dangerous revelation for the rest of the league.