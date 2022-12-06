Titans GM who traded A.J. Brown has been fired

December 06, 2022
Life comes at you fast. On the heels of the Eagles beating them down 35-10, the Titans have fired their general manager Jon Robinson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
As everyone knows, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles for first-and third-round picks back during Day 1 of the NFL Draft in April. Tennessee chose not to pay Brown a big-time contract he was most certainly deserving of and dealt one of the game's best receivers to Philadelphia. Doesn't seem like the smartest move, huh?
The Titans are 7-5 after their loss to the Birds, but are still leading a poor AFC South division. This comes on the heels of a 12-5 season in which Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in their conference. Hot take: losing a great wideout when your QB isn't a star is a recipe for falling off.
In his revenge game, Brown went for eight catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns, including this unreal catch:
That's our A.J, that's our A.J#ProBowlVote @1kalwaysopen_— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
#TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/65Tkqyp8VJ
Perhaps if you want to keep yourself employed with an NFL team, don't make moves with Howie Roseman.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Robinson being let go:
#Titans part ways with GM Jon Robinson pic.twitter.com/IX5YsOEEb3— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 6, 2022
It remains to be seen if there is something deeper here beyond the team simply performing worse than they did in 2021.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader