December 06, 2022

Titans GM who traded A.J. Brown has been fired

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
AJ-Brown-Second-TD-Eagles-Titans-Week-13-NFL-2022.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR A.J. Brown after coming down with his second touchdown catch of the day against the Titans.

Life comes at you fast. On the heels of the Eagles beating them down 35-10, the Titans have fired their general manager Jon Robinson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero

As everyone knows, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles for first-and third-round picks back during Day 1 of the NFL Draft in April. Tennessee chose not to pay Brown a big-time contract he was most certainly deserving of and dealt one of the game's best receivers to Philadelphia. Doesn't seem like the smartest move, huh?

The Titans are 7-5 after their loss to the Birds, but are still leading a poor AFC South division. This comes on the heels of a 12-5 season in which Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in their conference. Hot take: losing a great wideout when your QB isn't a star is a recipe for falling off. 

In his revenge game, Brown went for eight catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns, including this unreal catch:

Perhaps if you want to keep yourself employed with an NFL team, don't make moves with Howie Roseman. 

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Robinson being let go:

It remains to be seen if there is something deeper here beyond the team simply performing worse than they did in 2021. 

