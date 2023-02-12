Report: Vic Fangio signed-two week contract with Eagles to prepare for Super Bowl

Before NFL coach Vic Fangio prepares for his new role as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2023, he lent a helping hand to the Eagles.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Fangio had signed a two-week contract with the Birds to help with their gameplan in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. After the game, Fangio will join Miami and begin his work with them.

This isn't totally surprising. Fangio, who served as the Bears' defensive coordinator from 2015-2019 and the Broncos' head coach from 2019-2021, had a presence around the NovaCare Complex throughout the summer and during the season before being officially named a consultant.

Fangio, a Dunmore, Pa. native and East Stroudsburg graduate, is one of the game's best defensive mind. With the Bears, Fangio had Chicago as the NFL's best defense in 2018. During his tenure with the 49ers before that, Fangio fielded three-straight top-three defenses from 2011 to 2013.

Had Fangio not already accepted this Dolphins job, he likely would've been a prime candidate to succeed current Eagles defensive Jonathan Gannon if Gannon were to leave for a head coaching job this offseason.

