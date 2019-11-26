More Sports:

November 26, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
179_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

I expect Eagles fans to take over the Dolphins' stadium on Sunday, and then be bored to tears.

After a pair of losses to the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in which the Philadelphia Eagles' offense looked woefully inept, Carson Wentz and the gang will head to Miami this week to kick off the easy portion of their schedule.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What is the injury statuses of Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Alshon Jeffery, and Nelson Agholor? Are the Dolphins a formidable opponent, or should the Eagles be able to smash them, even if they haven't looked good in a month? What are some of the key matchups against the Dolphins, and can the Eagles exploit them?

MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 edition, Panthers are dead | Eagles waive WR Jordan Matthews | Eagles RG Brandon Brooks explains early exit against Seahawks

Beginning at 2 p.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Media

Angelo Cataldi signs multiyear contract to remain at SportsRadio 94WIP
Angelo Cataldi 2019

Senior Health

Extra virgin olive oil could help prevent dementia, Temple researchers find
EVOO

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13
112619CarsonWentz

Entertainment

AMC drops first trailer for 'Dispatches from Elsewhere,' filmed in Philly
Dispatches from Elsewhere trailer

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved