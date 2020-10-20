Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

As expected, the now 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but they didn't lose any ground to the Dallas Cowboys in the pathetic NFC East. This week, they'll have a short turnaround before facing the Giants on Thursday night as 4-point favorites, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? How bad can the NFC East actually be this season? What are the positives about this season? Can the Eagles go on a bit of a run with three divisional matchups in front of them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

