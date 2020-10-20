More Sports:

October 20, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
COVID-19-Eagles-Cheerleaders-Kate-Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Things at the Linc on Sunday were.... weird...

As expected, the now 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but they didn't lose any ground to the Dallas Cowboys in the pathetic NFC East. This week, they'll have a short turnaround before facing the Giants on Thursday night as 4-point favorites, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? How bad can the NFC East actually be this season? What are the positives about this season? Can the Eagles go on a bit of a run with three divisional matchups in front of them?

MORE: Shander: Forget being deadline sellers, Eagles must go for division title | NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 | Eagles injury updates: Ertz, Sanders out vs. Giants, plus latest on Jackson, Jeffery, more

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

A three-team Sixers trade proposal involving Chris Paul and Buddy Hield
Chris-Paul_102020_usat

Politics

What you should know about NBC News' Kristen Welker, the Philly native and next presidential debate moderator
Kristen Welker Philadelphia NBC News

Illness

Wolf, Levine address data on Pennsylvania's 'fall resurgence' of COVID-19
Wolf COVID October Pennsylvania

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Forget being deadline sellers, Eagles must go for division title
Carson_Wentz_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Television

Portraying Joe Biden, Jim Carrey mistakes Philly town hall attendee for Bobby Clarke on ‘Saturday Night Live’
snl cold open town halls

Food & Drink

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved