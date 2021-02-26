More Sports:

February 26, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
A fan during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

So the Philadelphia Eagles finally traded Carson Wentz. In the aftermath, there's still plenty to talk about, whether that be what's next at the quarterback decision, or how to fix this otherwise bad roster.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How sold should the Eagles be on Jalen Hurts based on the four or so games he played in 2020? Should the Eagles select a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? Which quarterbacks would be worthy of that pick, should they be available at pick No. 6? Can the Eagles be participants in free agency this year, and if so, what players could be of interest?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
