NFL will not present proposal to ban 'Tush Push'

Ahead of the NFL owners meetings next week, the league's competition committee is in the process of putting together proposals to be voted upon. One topic that will not go to vote and will remain in play for this season is the "Tush Push."

NFL executive vice president of football operations, and former Eagles All-Pro cornerback, Troy Vincent stated on Thursday in a call with media members that the league will not present a proposal to ban the controversial play that the Eagles have used dominantly the last couple of seasons.

Vincent went on to say, thankfully, that the injury data wasn't there to cause a change from the league.

This is good news for the Birds certainly. People have been absolute cry babies about this play, yes. If it was so easy, everyone would be running it and succeeding. Time and time again other teams failed to execute it in 2023 after the Eagles' massive success in 2022 on the way to the Super Bowl. If you don't like the play, stop the Eagles from getting to the goal line (which eventually happened when the team collapsed late last season!).

Prepare accordingly for another year of obnoxious complaints from the national media and double-digit touchdown numbers for Jalen Hurts.

