What they're saying about the Eagles: Jalen Hurts' rise to an MVP candidate

It's Tuesday. The Eagles are 12-1 and have the first playoff spot in the NFL clinched after demolishing the Giants on Sunday.

They're the best team in the NFL right now, Jalen Hurts is a serious MVP candidate, and it's only getting harder to argue any of it otherwise.

You can see it and hear just by what they're saying...

Hard not to have Hurts at 1

Ask ESPN's Dan Orlovsky who his MVP is, his gut will go with Joe Burrow, but he fully admits that Jalen Hurts is absolutely in the conversation.

Sunday against the Giants, Hurts was placing passes with near-surgical precision into the hands of his receivers. It was lightyears beyond anything he could've done last year.

But now, Orlovsky said, his ball placement is as good as anyone's in the league.

"It's hard for me to justify not having Jalen as No. 1. It really is right now. I can say this about Jalen Hurts: He is the most improved passing quarterback I've ever seen in my life. ... "He was benched in college five years ago because of it, and then four years ago it still wasn't good enough, and his ability to make really impressive placement throws versus tight coverage right now is as good as anybody in the NFL. MORE EAGLES

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 15



NFL odds: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the MVP favorite



Ranking the Eagles' potential playoff opponents, from easiest to hardest

Look, it's hard for me to not put Jalen at 1. It's hard for me not to put [Patrick Mahomes] at 1, and it's hard for me not to put [Joe Burrow] at 1. I think the next month is going to determine which one of those guys wins it, but Jalen, he's not 2. He's not 2 in that conversation." [ESPN Radio]





No surprises

The Eagles went into the Meadowlands, beat up on the Giants, then left.

Is it a surprise at this point? For Kyle Brandt, and likely many others, absolutely not.

Are there any holes in this team right now? Also Brandt:

"This is where we're supposed to say 'Yeah, poke holes in this Eagles team because you guys just hype the hell out of them.' And I would love to say 'Yeah, but...' But the best I can come up with is when they get to the playoffs, they don't have a terribly experienced head coach. "That's the best I got. Maybe they run into somebody like [Kyle Shanahan] or maybe Pete Carroll, somebody who's been around the block a bunch of times, and maybe the day gets too big for Sirianni, but I am reaching, because they have it all going on. They show up in wacky outfits, they have Christmas albums. All the nonsense, all the important stuff, all the fun stuff, it's like a perfect product, and they just don't lose. It's awesome." [Good Morning Football]

Under pressure