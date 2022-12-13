Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 15

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.



Here's where people have the Birds ranked after Week 14. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The punishing versatility of the Eagles' offense is a sight to behold. Nick Sirianni's team did whatever it wanted against an overmatched Giants defense, piling up 253 yards on the ground and 217 through the air in a 48-22 wipeout of Big Blue at the Meadowlands. Jalen Hurts' magnificent season -- he's up to 32 total touchdowns against just five turnovers -- is worthy of NFL MVP honors, but a stellar year from Miles Sanders shouldn't be overlooked. The running back scored twice and set a career high with 144 ground yards against New York, and he's over 1,000 yards rushing with four games to play. The Eagles are going to beat you when they have the ball -- it's just a matter of how they choose to do it.

#JimmySays: Sanders has also not yet fumbled this season after putting it on the ground seven times in his first three seasons.

It's been a special year for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The offense has set a team record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 27, while Jalen Hurts ranks first in quarterback rating (108.4) and fourth in completion rate (68%) to pace the air attack. The defense is tops against the pass (178.7 yards per game) and takeaways (24). It's been an adventure on special teams, but even that unit seems pointed in the right direction.

#JimmySays: That all seems pretty good.



Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton

The Eagles, who became the first team to clinch its spot in the playoffs with a blowout win over the Giants, are in an interesting phase of their roster life cycle. This season has felt ahead of schedule, but the offseason promises significant change with nine starters scheduled for free agency, including seven on defense. Add on the expectation of coaching staff turnover and the possibility of a long-term contract for MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts, and there’s an under-the-surface concern that this is not a season to be wasted. Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been perhaps the league’s best cornerback tandem. But Bradberry is scheduled for free agency and might want to cash in on the full benefits of open bidding after the Giants did him dirty last offseason by waiting until May to release him. Slay will be 32 in January, so Philadelphia will presumably be in the market for someone a touch younger to pair him with. Sutton will be 28 in the offseason and has been more dependably healthy than other pending cornerback free agents such as Jamel Dean and Emmanuel Moseley.

#JimmySays: To note, Bo took a look ahead as possible 2023 free agency pairings.

I think that Slay and Bradberry are indeed the best CB duo in the NFL, so much so that if an opposing offense has good receivers, it's almost like, "Meh," whereas in the past it was often the biggest cause for concern heading into games.

The Eagles should probably do what they can to retain Bradberry.

The Eagles can do whatever they want right now. They have the best record in the NFL and, somehow, they are getting better every week. The Eagles have scored at least 35 points in each of their last three games, and now lead the league in total points (386) and point differential (138) and have a clear path to the no. 1 seed in the NFC.

#JimmySays: They have also allowed the seventh-fewest points.

A team brimming with stars – and possibly the MVP given how well QB Jalen Hurts is playing – is also home to one of the league's more underappreciated talents. LB Haason Reddick, who happens to be a Temple product, made a little history Sunday by becoming the first player to record double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons while playing for three different teams. Rest easy, Philly fans, he's not going anywhere for a minute, currently under contract through the 2024 season.

#JimmySays: NFL sack leaders since 2020:

T.J. Watt: 40 Myles Garrett: 40 Haason Reddick: 33.5 Trey Hendrickson: 33.5 Matt Judon: 33 Aaron Donald: 31 Nick Bosa: 30 Brian Burns: 28.5 Chris Jones: 27.5 Maxx Crosby: 26.5

Reddick has not yet made a Pro Bowl.

The Eagles might be peaking. Also, tight end Dallas Goedert could return from injury as soon as this week. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and pass rusher Robert Quinn are eligible to return before the end of the season as well. This has the look of a dream season.

#JimmySays: To be clear, they said "dream season," not "dream t***."

They rolled the Giants, and the offense is almost unstoppable right now. Jalen Hurts for MVP? It could happen.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the seven media outlets above

Week 1: 10.9 Week 2: 8.1 Week 3: 5.0 Week 4: 2.6 Week 5: 1.9 Week 6: 2.0 Week 7: 1.9 Week 8: 1.9 Week 9: 1.7 Week 10: 1.0 (clean sweep at 1 overall) Week 11: 1.6 Week 12: 1.7 Week 13: 1.6 Week 14: 1.0 (clean sweep at 1 overall) Week 15: 1.0 (clean sweep at 1 overall)

