NFL Draft: Dallas' Micah Parsons hated how good the Eagles' first-round picks were

April 28, 2023
The Eagles used picks 9 and 30 in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night to add a couple more Georgia Bulldogs – Jalen Carter and then Nolan Smith – who they hope will help bolster their pass rush for years to come.
Eagles fans loved the picks, Eagles players loved the picks, and Micah Parsons?
Straight up not having a good time.
"I'm just so sick to my stomach right now," the Cowboys linebacker said during Bleacher Report's draft coverage after the Carter pick at 9. "I'm just sick to my stomach right now, I'm just sick to my stomach. I can't believe that many teams passed up on him."
Retorted Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown, who was also a guest on the show: "Micah, just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point."
Dallas in shambles.
Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023
Parsons' reaction to the Smith pick at 30, which seemed to hit much harder: "I mean, I love Nolan...like, I've recruited Nolan to Penn State...like, I was his host...Nolan's my guy, his ceiling is high. I think for where he's gone – you see that production – for where he's gone, this is a great pick, and production-wise, I think he has a chance to fly through the roof. Being in a system where it's gonna be more towards him, a five-man front with Jordan Davis...Jalen Carter...man...Haason, and Josh, and Fletcher Cox...
"Their future is set."
Responded Brown, with the biggest grin on his face: "I'm loving every bit of this. He needs some tissues. He really – the show is over, he's ready to go home and cry."
Just a brutal night to be a Cowboy.
“He needs some tissues. … He’s ready to go home.”@MicahhParsons11 was going THROUGH IT after watching the Eagles take UGA’s Nolan Smith 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RrcJfbCJHM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023
Not that you'll find any Birds fans complaining about it.
Brown got him the tissues, by the way.
AJ Brown just trolling Micah right in his face 💀 pic.twitter.com/KBBF29Q772— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023
