More Sports:

March 21, 2021

Eagles trade rumors: Could a Nick Foles reunion be in the works?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles_032121_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Could Nick Foles be reunited with the Philadelphia Eagles?

There was a time, not too long ago, when this city was divided into two warring factions: those who wanted Carson Wentz to be the Eagles quarterback and those who were staunchly behind his then-backup, Nick Foles. 

Foles ultimately left in free agency and, two years later, Wentz went by way of trade following a truly bizarre end to the former No. 2 overall pick's tenure in Philly that saw him go from an MVP candidate to the statistically worst quarterback in the league in just a few short years.

And, with neither remaining in Philly and Jalen Hurts the heir apparent to the starting QB job — barring the team drafting a QB with the sixth overall pick — it seems like no matter what side of that argument you were on, you lost. Or maybe not, as the pro-Foles camp might be getting another chance to have their favorite player back in midnight green. 

There was some speculation prior to Wentz being traded to Indianapolis that if the former Eagles quarterback was dealt to the Bears, that Foles could be a part of the package coming back to Philly. That dream died when Wentz went to the Colts, but from that dream (and those negotiations with Chicago) came a possibility that the Super Bowl LII MVP could make it back to Philly after all.

Here's more from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN

“I wouldn’t take a Nick Foles-Philadelphia reunion off the table right now. Because a few weeks ago, when Chicago was looking to get Carson Wentz, they included Nick Foles in a potential package to Philadelphia. Now, Wentz ultimately went to Indianapolis, but those talks have been ongoing, they’re in place, all they would have to do this week is revive them. Philadelphia is looking for a high-level backup, somebody to come in and support Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to dump some salary right now. They’re in some cap problems, Nick Foles carries a $6.6 [million] cap hit that they could get off their books. I eventually think he’ll be traded; Philadelphia is an option for him.”

Well that's certainly something, and would be a much needed boost for Eagles fans who have been begging their team to do something — anything — during this NFL offseason. So far, they've really only signed a pair of safeties, including Anthony Harris, and have scheduled a meeting with former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson

MORE: Would former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson make sense for the Eagles? | On 'Pat McAfee Show,' Wentz says benching changed his mindset about Eagles | 10 players who make sense for the Eagles after the first wave of NFL free agency

For a team that finished 4-11-1, there's still a lot of work to be done. And while backup quarterback might not seem like a big deal, it very well could be for a still-developing QB like Hurts. 

Foles hasn't been great since leaving the Eagles following the 2018 season, but having a guy like that in the room to mentor Hurts (or any QB they might draft) could be huge. He has invaluable experience and wisdom to impart — and you'd be hard pressed to find a player in any locker room who hasn't liked him. 

And given that he won't cost an arm and a leg to acquire, likely only a late-round pick because of Chicago's desire to dump salary, he might be the perfect fit for Philly.

Only this time, he'll just be the backup and we'll allow Hurts time to grow and develop. Right, Philly?

This content and the links provided are sponsored by pa.unibet.com, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Unibet Nick Foles Carson Wentz Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Would former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson make sense for the Eagles?
032121AdoreeJackson

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Eagles trade rumors: Could a Nick Foles reunion be in the works?
Nick-Foles_032121_usat

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 2401 pennsylvania ave 17a6-a7

FOR SALE! One of-a-kind updated 3 bed, 3 bath on a high floor. Features see-forever views from the Schuylkill River across the Fairmount section of Philadelphia from a 46' private terrace. 1,981 sqft | $849,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved