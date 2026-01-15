Tell the people what they need to hear, Nick Sirianni

C'mon, Nick. Just say it.

Give the people what they want – what they need – and just say the words everyone needs to hear.

Tell them the truth, Nick. Tell them without equivocation that you're handing the keys to the new offensive coordinator after you make the hire.

Tell them the new OC gets to design, call and execute the offense without any interference. Promise them that the offense next year will be property of "Coach So-and-So" and won't gradually, incrementally regress back to the same offense you've run for five seasons.

Don't lead them on, Nick. Don't do what you did Thursday at your end-of-season press conference, playing with their emotions with cryptic answers about the new coordinator's autonomy and role.

You already admitted you're not a play caller, Nick. You said you love being the CEO head coach. You were so much more detailed and giving about the advantages of being that guy.

Rememeber when you said, "I think it's best for the football team when I am the head football coach and I am able to use my expertise on whatever it may be?"

That was from the heart, Nick. You were honest and forthcoming, insightful and convicted. Anyone can see the value in how hands-on you are with every facet of the team.

Remember when you said, "This year I got more involved with the offense at the end of the year because that's what I needed to do?"

Kind of a self own, dude. But hey, we can at least appreciate the honesty. Everyone loves a guy willing to fall on a sword, Nick.

That was all so much more enlightening than what you said about the kind of offensive mind you're looking for and the role your handpicked coordinator will play.

Let's be honest, Nick. Most of that presser was 25 minutes of word salads and the runaround.

I mean, you literally said, "You're looking to continue to evolve as an offense" as if that isn't the understatement of the century, Nick.

You can do better than that. They need more, Nick.

They need to hear you're looking for the brightest, most innovative offensive mind who's going to reshape the whole playbook, challenge you, challenge Jalen Hurts, challenge the wideouts, challenge Vic Fangio's defense in practice, and provide the foundation for the NFL's highest-paid offense to actually look like it.

You said the new OC would have to be the "best fit for the Eagles." Gotta say, Nick, that was a gigantic red flag.

For the past three years, with three different play callers, your offense has been the Eagles' offense – a predictable scheme with pass concepts that people who've played the game and coached the game have called high-school level.

And yes, Nick, it won you a Super Bowl and put you in the playoffs every year of your five-year Eagles head coaching career. Old habits die hard, OK?

But it all came crashing down this season, Nick. You had to see that the offense needs a facelift that only a Kardashian could love.

And look, Nick, we get it. We're reasonable people. You have assistants still under contract that you have to protect. They face uncertain futures. They have families.

It's a troubling time for them, Nick. And you protected them respectfully like you did for QBs coach Alex Tanney after the 2023 collapse, when you knew the next OC would probably want his own guy in that position.

Stuff like that is why you're a great head coach, Nick. You're a connector, a people person, someone who relates to today's player and coach the way others don't.

Nobody's asking you to spill all the gory details right this instant, Nick. They just want to know that this time, undoubtedly, unquestionably, you're truly surrendering your offense to the next OC.

It's OK to say that much, Nick. Tell the people what they need to hear.

