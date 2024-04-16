More Sports:

April 16, 2024

The Eagles' offense is (mostly) set for the next few years

The Eagles continue to retain their own players. Will it be a winning philosophy again?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this offseason signing core offensive players. LG Landon Dickerson was first, then LT Jordan Mailata, and on Monday, WR DeVonta Smith. They now have nine projected offensive starters under contract through at least the 2025 season.

QB Jalen Hurts: Last offseason, almost to the day (April 17), Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million. He is under contract through 2028.

RB Saquon Barkley: The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year contract worth just under $38 million during free agency. He is under contract through 2026.

WR A.J. Brown: After trading for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year extension worth $100 million. He is under contract through 2026.

WR DeVonta Smith: On Monday, the Eagles exercised Smith's Smith's fifth-year option in 2025 and tacked on a three-year extension worth $75 million. He is under contract through 2028.

TE Dallas Goedert: During the 2021 season, Goedert signed a four-year extension worth $57 million. He is under contract through 2025.

LT Jordan Mailata: With two years still left on his contract earlier this month, Mailata signed a three-year extension worth $66 million. He is under contract through 2028.

LG Landon Dickerson: In March, Dickerson signed a four-year contract worth $84 million. He is under contract through 2028.

C Cam Jurgens: Jurgens has two years remaining on his rookie contract, which runs through 2025.

RT Lane Johnson: Last year, Johnson signed a four year deal that replaced the three year deal he already had in place. To be determined how many more years he will play, but he is under contract through 2026.

The two remaining spots up for grabs in the Eagles' offense are at RG and WR3.

In chart form:

Player 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 
QB Jalen Hurts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 
RB Saquon Barkley ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 
WR A.J. Brown ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 
WR DeVonta Smith ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 
TE Dallas Goedert ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 
LT Jordan Mailata ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 
LG Landon Dickerson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 
C Cam Jurgens ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 
RT Lane Johnson ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

