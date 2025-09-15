Eagles' offense is barely getting by, will it improve?

The Eagles are 2-0, and relatively healthy. That's what matters.

But new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo hasn't made anyone feel good about the Eagles' offense — a unit that returns 10 of 11 starters from winning the Super Bowl, including offensive player of the year Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and an offensive line with 10 combined Pro Bowl nods.

That unit so far has gained 4.3 yards per play through their first two games, tied for the 30th most of 32 NFL teams.

A few more alarming numbers from the Eagles' (early) offense so far:

Category Stat NFL rank Yards per play 4.3 30th Passing yards per gm 119 31st Passing first downs per gm 5 32nd Yards per rush 3.9 20th Points per gm 22 17th Penalty yards 158 1st





There are a few bright spots. They are perfect on fourth down, perfect in the red zone, 5th in the NFL on third down (48.1%) and have yet to turn the ball over.

Still, the above numbers are lackluster at best, and with the Rams next on the slate — a pass rush that is always among the league's best — there is a chance it doesn't get better next week.

"You’ve got to take what they give you while being the aggressor and playing with aggression," Hurts said (via The Athletic) Sunday, after barely eclipsing 100 yards passing in the win in Kansas City. "And I think we were not as patient as we could have been earlier in the game. I’d have to really assess the film to be able to follow that up. But I think in the second half, we kind of let things come to us, and we played with great instinct.”

Hurts has always been an instinctual player, as well as a winning player. And perhaps it's possible that you don't need to score 30 points per game or throw for even 250 per game to win in the NFL. But at some point, the offense is going to have to take advantage of having so many good players. Brown has six catches for 35 yards so far. Two seasons ago, he had 106 catches for 1,496 yards, with basically the exact same teammates.

Last season, the Eagles rode Barkley's historic 2,000-yard season, paired with Hurts' instincts and the offensive line, to 4.9 yards per carry and one of the best running offenses in history. Something feels different.

“I think the expectation is that you’re gonna pick up right where you left off,” head coach Nick Sirianni told the media Sunday afternoon. “There’s steps to this, right? There’s steps for all the teams that are playing right now, and there’s steps to get better. So as you’re getting better, our goal is to play our best football by the end of the year. As you’re getting better, find ways to win, get better, and then repeat.”

A two-game sample size is nothing. It's hardly cause for true alarm. It's early. But the first two games under Sirianni have never been quite this bad on offense, despite his preference for no preseason reps for his starters and a constant turnover in his offensive coaching staff.

There is a noticeable difference in the offense's early performance this season:

Year PPG YPG 2021 (1-1) 21.5 381.0 2022 (2-0) 31.0 470.5 2023 (2-0) 29.5 340.5 2024 (1-1) 27.5 387.5 2025 (2-0) 22.0 258.0

No Sirianni-led team has ever had fewer yards, and the 2021 Eagles were far inferior (they scored just 11 points on the 49ers in Week 2 that season).

The defense is already showing it's one of the league's best. Is this just the new reality? Is this a ball-possession offense that is going to tush push and grind its way to wins?

The next few weeks will be very informative. The Rams, Buccaneers and Broncos are the next three games on the slate and none of them have an easy defense to post big numbers against. The Eagles might keep winning, but they also could keep frustrating fans and fantasy football enthusiasts for a while longer.