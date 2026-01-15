Just how bad did the Eagles offense get?

At first glance, the Eagles' offensive coordinator vacancy looks like a great job, and it should be viewed that way.

It's hard to walk into a better personnel situation, with a Super Bowl MVP quarterback, a NFL Offensive Player of the Year at running back, (potentially) two Pro Bowl wide receivers, and an offensive line that features a future Hall of Fame right tackle and four other linemen who have combined for five Pro Bowls.

The Eagles and Bills are the only NFL teams to make the postseason in each of the past five years.

But the offensive coordinator candidates must also do their homework to figure out why the Eagles' offense, the NFL's most expensive, for two straight years has regressed despite having two separate play callers.

Kevin Patullo took the fall for the 2025 offense plunging near the bottom of the NFL in many major categories, but even the 2024 Super Bowl championship offense presided over Kellen Moore was, at times, painful to watch – especially the passing game – given the talent level and despite Moore landing a head coaching job in New Orleans.

"I think it's important that we continue to evolve as an offense," Sirianni said Thursday at the team's end-of-season press conference also featuring Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman.

The Eagles have four players on offense who are among the top three highest-paid players at their position and six in the top 10. Given their talent and resources, it makes zero sense that they would regress from the NFL's 16th-best pass offense in 2023 to 29th in 2024 and that their total offense sunk from eighth in 2023 to 24th in 2025.

Let's take a look at some hard-to-believe stats and data points about the Eagles' offense from 2024-2025, but first a reminder of how many Eagles offensive players were among the highest-paid at their position, thanks to overthecap.com:

Player AAV/Rank Rank Jalen Hurts $51M 11 Saquon Barkley $20.6M 1 A.J. Brown $32M 6 DeVonta Smith $25M 15 Dallas Goedert $10M 15 Lane Johnson $25M 3 Jordan Mailata $22M 10 Cam Jurgens $17M 2 Landon Dickerson $21M 3

Points: 842 (10th)

• Nine NFL teams, including two that didn't even make the playoffs in either of the last two seasons, have scored more than the Eagles in this time frame.

• The Colts, who have started five different QBs in the past two seasons, including Philip Rivers, Joe Flacco, and rookie Riley Leonard, have scored more.

• The Bengals, whose 15 wins over the past two seasons is just one more win than the Eagles had in all of 2024, have scored 44 more points than the Eagles over the past two seasons.

• Of the nine teams that scored more points than the Eagles over the past two seasons, only three – the Packers, Bills and Rams – made the postseason twice, so six teams that scored more points than the Eagles didn't even make the playoffs in both years.

Yards: 11,533 (15th)

• Two division rivals who have combined for one playoff appearance in the past two seasons – Dallas and Washington – each have amassed more total yards over the past two seasons, with the Cowboys (12,230) outgaining the Eagles by almost 700 total yards despite Cooper Rush and Trey Lance combining for nine starts in 2024.

• Ten of the 14 teams with had more yards than the Eagles over the past two seasons had multiple starting QBs start multiple games in that span while the Eagles have had Jalen Hurts started 31 of 34 games, with Tanner McKee starting two games only because of rested starters and Kenny Pickett starting the other.

• The Eagles in Nick Sirainni's first two seasons combined for 12,733 total yards – 1,200 yards more than his offense has totaled over the past two seasons.

Third-down conversion rate: 39.6 (15th)

• The Steelers have a better third-down conversion rate (39.7) in that same timeframe as the Eagles despite being outgained by the Eagles by more than 900 yards in that same time.

• For Nick Sirianni's first three years of being Eagles head coach, the Birds never produced a third-down conversion rate lower than 45 percent, and in 2023 they converted 48 percent of third downs. This year, they converted just 37 percent – an 11-percent drop over two seasons.

• Three teams that have zero playoff appearances in the past two years have a higher third-down conversion rate than the Eagles, including the Bengals, who got nine total starts from Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.

• The Rams, Texans, and Steelers joined the Eagles as the only four teams to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons despite a two-year average of converting less than 40 percent on third down.

Yards Per Offensive Play: 5.43 (16th)

• The 2006 Eagles team that lost Donovan McNabb to a torn ACL, had Jeff Garcia start the rest of the way, and whose leading receivers were second-year wideout Reggie Brown and Donte' Stallworth finished with a way higher YPOP average than the combined average of the Eagles' past two seasons.

• At 5.24 YPOP in 2025, the Eagles were worse than the 2012 Birds team (5.30) that finished 4-12, got Andy Reid fired, and finished as the NFL's fourth-worst scoring offense.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports