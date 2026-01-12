Eagles offseason to-do list

This will not be a simple offseason for the Eagles, not after Sunday's early playoff exit against an undermanned 49ers team, not after an 11-win season that at too many times felt more like a disappointment than another championship run.

It's hard to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and winning 11 games along with the NFC East again to make five playoff seasons in five years for Nick Sirianni is impressive and shouldn't be casually dismissed, but the reality is that expectations were much higher for this team entering the season and team brass can't be even close to satisfed with the Eagles just being good.

With almost all returning starters from a championship offense, and with young studs on defense ready to fill voids lost from offseason maneuvering, the Eagles, at the very least, should've been among the last four teams remaining after the first two playoff rounds.

Instead, they held their locker cleanout on Monday, and the offseason is officially underway.

There is much to do in the coming weeks and months for Howie Roseman, the team's executive vice president of football operations, and for head coach Nick Sirianni – tough decisions to make, changes in store, and more.

There will be countless moves between now and the next time the Eagles convene for OTAs, many of which will be debated and scrutinized, but we've come up with some non-negotiables that must take place:

Make wholesale offensive coaching staff changes

Yeah, no kidding, we know. But this goes beyond just the inevitable firing (or demoting) of Kevin Patullo. Outside of OL coach Jeff Stoutland and maybe QBs coach Scot Loeffler, Nick Sirianni's offensive staff is underwhelming. Are there any future offensive coordinators or head coaches among RBs coach Jemal Singleton, WRs coach Aaron Moorehead, TEs coach Jason Michael or any other offensive assistants? Remember, this isn't just a 2025 issue.

The Eagles' offense, especially the pass game, has regressed every year since the 2022 Super Bowl season. Sirianni isn't a play caller, so he needs someone with a proven track record of play-calling experience and probably some assistants with bright futures who can bring a fresher perspective.

Revive the offensive line

Do keep in mind that Patullo is the only coordinator in the Nick Sirianni era to not have an elite offensive line and run game. That doesn't absolve him, but it does mean the new play caller isn't the only needed remedy. The issue for Roseman is that left guard Landon Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens have big price tags in 2026, and he can't be sure they'll get back to their pre-2025 elite level, while cornerstone right tackle Lane Johnson's future is also in doubt.

Roseman will need reinforcements up front, either through draft, free agency or both, because the Eagles simply can't win in 2026 if the offensive line isn't upgraded in some capacity, especially if Sirianni is hellbent on keeping the offensive scheme, which has always remained in place despite constant changes in play caller.

Find some blocking tight ends

While we're on the subject of keeping the same (boring) offensive scheme and philosophy, if the Eagles are going to continue to be a run-dominant team that plays more two-tight end formations than league average – and for as long as Saquon Barkley is their running back, they should – they need tight ends who can block.

Easier said than done. Although he had his most productive touchdown-scoring season, Dallas Goedert didn't have his best blocking season and is probably headed for the exit after taking a pay cut only to churn out 11 touchdown grabs. He should be decently wanted in free agency. Grant Calcaterra has always been a blocking liability. Cam Latu can actually block, so perhaps the Eagles should consider more usage of him in 2026, especially if fullback Ben VanSumeren doesn't make the team after another season-ending surgery, but Latu is a limited pass-catcher.

The Eagles sorely need a two-way tight end like Goedert was earlier in his career. They passed on the opportunity to draft Goedert's replacement last year. Roseman probably won't do that again this April.

Trade A.J. Brown

I'm never an advocate of getting rid of high-end talent just because of some locker room discord, and teammates generally like A.J. Brown, but this saga has reached its final chapter. He's not happy, and his attitude and unhappiness are dragging him down.

Brown might not say he wants out, but his body language and sudden dropoff in reliability speak for him. Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense can't go another season with Brown moping around. A better play-caller won't be the answer, because Brown even griped the year the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

At this point, it's time to cut the cord. Of course, losing Brown means Roseman would need to find another really good wideout opposite DeVonta Smith from somewhere. Roseman has plenty of draft picks, and that's why he's paid the big bucks.

Keeping getting younger and more athletic at EDGE

The Eagles surprisingly didn't generate enough four-man pressure against the 49ers, and it'll be time for Roseman to pay the piper to make sure iDLs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are here for the next several years. One year later, it'll be the same situation for All-Pro corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

You can't pay everyone, so Jaelan Phillips is bound to be the odd man out. Phillips looked very good in his first few games after coming to the Eagles via trade, but not so much against the Niners, and finished with only two sacks and 7 QB hits in 8 games with the Birds. Nolan Smith is a hair-on-fire EDGE who has shown flashes of being very good but has also had shoulder and triceps injuries during his three seasons with the Birds and had just 3 sacks and 11 QB hits in 12 games. He's good, but not elite.

By season's end, second-year pro Jalyx Hunt played like an emerging star and caused more havoc than either Smith or Phillips. His potential is boundless. Let Phillips walk for a big free-agent contract, get a nice comp pick in return, and don't feel the need to extend Smith right away. Dangle his name on the market and see if there's legit trade interest. The one-year veteran deals for guys like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari didn't work out; there's a reason they were available for their bargain prices. The Eagles have Brandon Graham for that role, so Roseman should focus on bringing more youth and athleticism to the group.

