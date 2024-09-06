Eagles-Packers Week 1 inactives, with analysis

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason this year was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. Two players will miss their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, both of whom were projected starters when camp began.

Here are the Eagles' and Packers' inactives, with analysis...

Eagles inactives

To begin, OL Nick Gates and TE E.J. Jenkins are temporary call-ups from the practice squad. Tanner McKee will be the Eagles' "emergency quarterback." Gates will be the backup center to Cam Jurgens.

• CB Isaiah Rodgers: Rodgers is out with a hand injury. During the back half of training camp, Quinyon Mitchell was the CB2 opposite Darius Slay in the base defense, and he moved inside to the slot in nickel, with Rodgers coming in and playing on the outside. If the Eagles keep that same structure in place, Kelee Ringo could play the Rodgers role. Vic Fangio could also decide to just leave Mitchell on the outside, and play Avonte Maddox in the slot in nickel.

• LB Devin White: White didn't make the trip to Brazil as a result of an ankle injury, but he was also outplayed by Nakobe Dean in training camp, in my opinion. Jeff McLane of the Inquirer reported that Dean would have started over White Week 1, even if White were healthy.



• EDGE Jalyx Hunt: I thought Hunt would be active after a promising training camp, if for no other reason than to play special teams.



• OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, and Nick Gates.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

• DT Byron Young: The Eagles claimed Young off of waivers after 53-man cutdowns.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Sydney Brown (PUP): Brown tore an ACL in the 2023 regular season finale against the New York Giants, and is still rehabbing that injury. During training camp practices, Brown could be found standing well behind the action during team drills, engaged and taking mental reps. He also did sprints on a side field, and looked fast.



But he'll spend the first four games on the PUP list. The Eagles have four safeties on their active roster — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, and Tristin McCollum.

• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. He is out a projected 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.





Packers inactives

WR Malik Heath RB MarShawn Lloyd DL Arron Mosby DL Brenton Cox OT Kadeem Telfort OT Travis Glover

The most notable player is Lloyd, who is the Packers' RB2. Expect starter Josh Jacobs to get a heavy workload.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB AJ Dillon (IR): Dillon is the Packers' 247-pound sledgehammer back. His season is over with a neck injury.

