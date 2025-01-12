Playoff stock watch: Defense carries sleep-walking offense as Eagles advance

January 12, 2025
The Eagles handled the Packers 22-10 in the NFC Wild Card playoffs — and we're writing this before Nick Sirianni's post-game press conference. But we know how it's going to go.
"We have some things to clean up," will no doubt be an answer the head coach gives, probably multiple times, as the team tries to simultaneously pat itself on the back for besting Green Bay at home — assuring a second home playoff game against an opponent to be determined — while also addressing a performance that probably had no business winning a playoff game Sunday night.
It wouldn't be Philadelphia if the city didn't spend a week expecting to compete for a Super Bowl while simultaneously loathing its own contending team. And so we'll indulge the natural instinct of this fan base, and look at one thing about the Eagles with rising stock value, and one that is plummeting.
The Eagles won this football game because of their defense. My three and a half year old daughter could pinpoint that fact (if I could pry her away from watching Frozen on repeat).
The big names on defense stood tall and made things miserable for the Packers, a team that suffered from unforced errors and some bad luck in their season-ending loss. Some of the defensive players to buy high on:
• In last week's meaningless Week 18 game, the backups shined brightly in the team's 14th win, and two of them teamed up on the opening play of the game to keep that momentum going. Oren Burks forced a fumble on the kickoff, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. recovered the loose ball, leading to a quick touchdown and lead for Philly.
• Nolan Smith — in the mix for one of the most improved Eagles players from last year — contributed a monster third down sack late in first, flashing speed and open field tackling to push the Packers back 14 yards:
He also added a second sack in garbage time after netting 6.5 in the regular season and totaled five pressures of Love in the win.• Cornerback Darius Slay made an epic diving interception on a deep ball from Love, showing the 34-year-old veteran still has some wheels in his 12th NFL season:
• Free agent acquisition, All Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Baun picked Love off too, setting up a scoring situation (that led to no points... more on that in just a second).
• Rookie phenom Quinyon Mitchell had an up and down day but helped the Eagles put the game on ice with his first pro interception just inside the two minute warning. The first of many for the Pro Bowl alternate choice.
They did enough to win. And winning a playoff game ain't nothing. But the Eagles defense (as well as kickoff coverage unit) played incredibly well and the Birds offense had just 10 points to show for it in the first half despite forcing three turnovers and a missed field goal.
The offense finally returned to serviceable form late in the third quarter when Dallas Goedert joined Jahan Dotson as touchdown scorers to firm up a two possession lead — but this one should never have been a game.
The recipe for beating Jalen Hurts remains to be a potent blitz, and the Packers made Hurts look like a totally different quarterback. After starting 6-for-6 through the air, Hurts saw tons of pressure and threw seven consecutive incompletions to round out the first half and start the second (and took two sacks trying to extend plays during that stretch).
With weapons as good as any in a catch and run situation, the Eagles simply must find a way to get the ball to Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith quickly. The team figured it out before it was too late, but an offensive lull like that next week could spell disaster.
And with points in such short supply, two early coaching decisions deserve a little scrutiny, too:
Exhibit A: At the Packers' 47-yard line, the Birds threw a screen to Barkley that yielded nothing on 3rd and 5. The next play was a punt out of the back of the end zone, netting Philadelphia 27 yards. Having a two-play plan that could get them half the yardage to set up a 4th down attempt would have been wise. Screen passes haven't exactly been the Eagles' bread and butter this season and the defense is the most trustworthy unit on this team.
Exhibit B: After Zack Baun's interception with 36 seconds in the first half near midfield, the Eagles picked up six yards on a Barkley run, getting themselves close to Jake Elliott's field goal range (around 56 yards). They threw two incomplete passes, lined up to go for it on 4th, and got called for a false start. They proceeded to punt. The sequence made no sense, particularly with the Eagles set to receive the second half kickoff.
Points squandered like this — or at least indefensible decision-making that impacts the ability for the offense to score points, could be the undoing of this team later in the playoffs.
