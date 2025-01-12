Playoff stock watch: Defense carries sleep-walking offense as Eagles advance

The Eagles handled the Packers 22-10 in the NFC Wild Card playoffs — and we're writing this before Nick Sirianni's post-game press conference. But we know how it's going to go.

"We have some things to clean up," will no doubt be an answer the head coach gives, probably multiple times, as the team tries to simultaneously pat itself on the back for besting Green Bay at home — assuring a second home playoff game against an opponent to be determined — while also addressing a performance that probably had no business winning a playoff game Sunday night.

It wouldn't be Philadelphia if the city didn't spend a week expecting to compete for a Super Bowl while simultaneously loathing its own contending team. And so we'll indulge the natural instinct of this fan base, and look at one thing about the Eagles with rising stock value, and one that is plummeting.

Stock up — defensive playmakers 📈

The Eagles won this football game because of their defense. My three and a half year old daughter could pinpoint that fact (if I could pry her away from watching Frozen on repeat).

The big names on defense stood tall and made things miserable for the Packers, a team that suffered from unforced errors and some bad luck in their season-ending loss. Some of the defensive players to buy high on:

• In last week's meaningless Week 18 game, the backups shined brightly in the team's 14th win, and two of them teamed up on the opening play of the game to keep that momentum going. Oren Burks forced a fumble on the kickoff, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. recovered the loose ball, leading to a quick touchdown and lead for Philly.

• Nolan Smith — in the mix for one of the most improved Eagles players from last year — contributed a monster third down sack late in first, flashing speed and open field tackling to push the Packers back 14 yards:

He also added a second sack in garbage time after netting 6.5 in the regular season and totaled five pressures of Love in the win.

Slay made an epic diving interception on a deep ball from Love, showing the 34-year-old veteran still has some wheels in his 12th NFL season:

• Cornerback Darius

• Free agent acquisition, All Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Baun picked Love off too, setting up a scoring situation (that led to no points... more on that in just a second).

• Rookie phenom Quinyon Mitchell had an up and down day but helped the Eagles put the game on ice with his first pro interception just inside the two minute warning. The first of many for the Pro Bowl alternate choice.