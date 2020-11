In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' disastrous matchup last Sunday against the Giants, took a look at some of the big picture problems within the organization, and peeked ahead at the difficult upcoming schedule.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader