Eagles podcast: COVID and other roster move news; Carson Wentz's added beef

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed a rather lengthy list of smaller news items that happened over the past week, including the following:

• COVID news:

Marquise Goodwin opts out. Big deal or not? Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry, and Jordan Mailata all placed on the COVID list.

• Other roster news:

Alshon Jeffery to the PUP list. Daeshon Hall waived, reverted to reserve/PUP.

• Other team roster news:

Shady to the Bucs. Smallwood to the Steelers. Nigel to the Saints.

• Player/coach interview takeaways:

Carson Wentz not on the top 100 list. Wentz beefed up. Slay will follow best receiver sometimes, won’t be 100% of the time. Duce thinks Miles Sanders can carry the load.

