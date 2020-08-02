More Sports:

August 02, 2020

Eagles podcast: COVID and other roster move news; Carson Wentz's added beef

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
36_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Carson Wentz looks to pass during the Philadelphia Eagles wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed a rather lengthy list of smaller news items that happened over the past week, including the following:

• COVID news:

  1. Marquise Goodwin opts out. Big deal or not?
  2. Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry, and Jordan Mailata all placed on the COVID list.

• Other roster news:

  1. Alshon Jeffery to the PUP list.
  2. Daeshon Hall waived, reverted to reserve/PUP.

• Other team roster news:

  1. Shady to the Bucs.
  2. Smallwood to the Steelers.
  3. Nigel to the Saints.

• Player/coach interview takeaways:

  1. Carson Wentz not on the top 100 list.
  2. Wentz beefed up.
  3. Slay will follow best receiver sometimes, won’t be 100% of the time.
  4. Duce thinks Miles Sanders can carry the load.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

